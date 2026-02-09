How to watch, listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Washington State Cougars

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs return home to Spokane on Tuesday, following a less-than-ideal trip to Oregon, which resulted in a historic loss to Portland, followed by a 20-point win over Oregon State.

The Zags took just their second loss of the year on Wednesday, falling 87-80 to a UP squad that came into the game ranked No. 230 in the NET in what was arguably the worst regular-season loss of coach Few's illustrious career.

Gonzaga did a good job of bouncing back from the loss with an 81-61 win over Oregon State, thanks to a career night from senior Graham Ike, who dropped 35 points on 13-18 shooting, while playing 39 minutes. The Zags have now rolled Ike out for 35+ minutes in each game he has played following Braden Huff's knee injury - and with Huff reportedly 'not even close' to returning, per Few, Ike may need to keep playing big minutes to keep this team afloat down the stretch.

Gonzaga hosts the Cougars of Washington State on Tuesday evening, a rematch from about three weeks ago when the Zags handed WSU an 86-65 loss in Pullman - the first game without Huff this season.

Ike had 23 and 11 in that game, while shooting 11-15 from the field, while Adam Miller tacked on 13 and Jalen Warley had 11 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists in his new starting role.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8). | Photo by Erik Smith

Washington State (11-15, 6-7) has gone 3-4 since the Gonzaga loss, going on the road and falling to San Francisco and San Diego before a three-game home win streak over Pepperdine, Seattle, and Portland. WSU then lost to Oregon State in Corvallis, 74-64, before returning home and nearly upsetting the Santa Clara Broncos in Pullman, instead falling 96-92.

A notable change from the previous matchup between these two inland northwest programs is the return of Rihards Vavers, a 6'7 forward who missed the last matchup against the Zags and will be a matchup issue on Tuesday.

Vavers has been red hot as of late, shooting 9-10 on twos and 20-40 from three in six games since returning from injury. The junior is shooting 41.3% from three on six attempts per game for coach David Riley's team, and containing him on the perimeter will be a big key for Gonzaga in this one.

Below is a look at how to watch Tuesday's matchup between Gonzaga and Washington State:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington State

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Game time: 8:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: ESPN2

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

