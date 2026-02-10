Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Washington State men's basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and regional rival Washington State Cougars will square off on Tuesday evening in their final WCC regular season matchup before both join the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

WSU joined the West Coast Conference as affiliate members ahead of the 2024-25 season alongside Oregon State, and so far the Zags have won all three conference matchups against their inland northwest neighbors - including an 86-65 win on Jan. 15 in Pullman.

Graham Ike was the star in that game, scoring 23 points on 11-15 shooting along with 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes. It was Gonzaga's first game of the year without star forward Braden Huff, who suffered a left knee injury in practice that week and has been out ever since, with coach Mark Few recently indicating the 6'10 big man is 'not even close' to rejoining the team right now.

Ike will once again be a huge part of the gameplan for Gonzaga, coming off a career performance in Corvallis where the 6'9 senior scored 35 points on 13-18 shooting, while playing 39 minutes in the 20-point win over the Beavers.

Meanwhile, WSU will look to beat Gonzaga from the perimeter, having shot an excellent 13-28 (46%) from beyond the arc last time out. They did that without star forward Rihards Vavers, who has been on an absolute heater since returning from his injury - shooting 20-40 from three in the past six games and raising his three-point rate on the year to a stellar 41.3%.

Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley. | Photo by Myk Crawford

The Zags will need to do better at defending the perimeter, which has not been an area of strength lately. GU opponents have shot over 43% from three in three of the past four games, with San Francisco (50%) and Oregon State (55.6%) making it look way too easy from the perimeter.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Tuesday's bout between Gonzaga and Washington State:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 23-2 on the year but just 15-10 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Washington State is 11-15 on the year, 13-12 against the spread, and 5-4 against the spread on the road

Gonzaga vs. Washington State betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -19.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 156.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-4500) Washington State (+1600)

Game time: Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

