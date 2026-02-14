How to watch or listen to Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara WCC showdown

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have five regular-season games remaining as members of the West Coast Conference, including a pivotal road tilt against Santa Clara on Saturday.

Santa Clara (22-5, 13-1) has a half-game lead on Gonzaga (24-2, 12-1) in the WCC, and the Broncos are currently riding a nine-game win streak since their loss to the Zags in Spokane back on Jan. 8.

With Saint Mary's (22-4, 11-2) in the mix as well, Saturday's battle between the Zags and Broncos will have major ramifications for all three teams. Tiebreakers could come into play when the regular season ends, potentially determining which two teams earn a triple-bye to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament and which team will have to play an additional game - something Gonzaga has not had to do since the conference switched to this format six years ago.

Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara, 89-77, just over a month ago in the last game Braden Huff played before suffering a left knee injury in practice. The Zags have gone 7-1 with Huff on the shelf, taking an ugly road loss at Portland but picking up big wins over Saint Mary's, San Francisco, and Oregon State.

Much of the team's recent success has been thanks to senior leader Graham Ike, who has scored 30 or more points in three of his last six games - despite never having done so previously in his Gonzaga career.

Ike is averaging 27.7 points on 67.7% shooting across 33.8 minutes per game in that stretch, including his massive 34-point, 11-rebound performance on 13-17 shooting against the Broncos.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Myk Crawford

With Huff not expected to join the team anytime soon, Gonzaga will rely on Ike and freshman Davis Fogle to pick up the slack offensively. Fogle barely played the last time these two teams met, but he has taken on a consistent role over the past month or so. In his last seven games, the 6'7 freshman is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 63% on twos and 23.1% from three in 24.1 minutes per game.

His ability to score in isolation, push the pace in transition, and get to the free-throw line will present a challenge for Santa Clara defensively, while his length and hustle on defense will bother Elijah Mahi, Christian Hammond, and the rest of the Broncos' dynamic offensive core.

Below is a look at how to watch Tuesday's matchup between Gonzaga and Santa Clara:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Game time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Leavey Center (Santa Clara, CA)

How to watch: ESPN

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

