Year in review: Hunter Sallis lays foundation for a strong career



Playing time was limited, but when the five-star recruit took to the floor, he showed promise as a lockdown defender.



Expectations were sky-high for Hunter Sallis heading into his first season at Gonzaga. The five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American out of Omaha, Nebraska, immediately became one of the most talented recruits in program history, a list that continues to grow year by year. At 6-foot-4 with a lengthy wingspan and absurd bounce, he brought a level of athleticism to the backcourt that was non-existent. Pair his high-flying play style with the ability to shoot and pass the rock, there was no way Sallis wouldn’t at least compete for a starting spot right away, even with so many guards already on the roster.

But those ambitious expectations met reality early on in the season. It was clear from the start that Andrew Nembhard would run the show on offense, leaving the other backcourt spot open for either Sallis or senior Rasir Bolton to claim. Mark Few, as usual, opted to go with the veteran over the freshman and never looked back.

Sallis played roughly 14 minutes per game as the eighth man in the rotation, but the reduced role had nothing to do with his skillset. He flashed that quick first step and insane hops against non-conference foes, including 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting versus Alcorn, while also showing he could rip down rebounds at a high rate for a guard. His ability to space the floor remained a question throughout, as his game focused on attacking the rim despite being a consistent shooter in high school.

Defensively, though, is where Sallis truly shined. Using his long frame, he was a constant pest on the perimeter and in the full-court zone press scheme, as tipping passes and forcing turnovers became his calling card. Only Nembhard and Anton Watson had a higher steal rate than him, while his defensive rating was the best among guards on the team. Whether it was for 25 minutes or 10 minutes on a given night, opponents struggled to score whenever he was on the floor.

Sallis’ minutes fluctuated throughout conference play, and while he made the most of his opportunities in his lockdown defender role, it was only a matter of time before the rotation was cut down for the postseason. He barely saw the court in the tournament, with the most action coming in 15 minutes against Georgia State. But that’s not to say his first season was a bust, but rather, a learning opportunity.

With a year under his belt and an offseason to improve, the 2022-23 campaign could see a major jump in Sallis’ production. The backcourt is thinner and less experienced than it was this time a year ago, as Sallis, Nolan Hickman and Dominick Harris look to step up in their respective roles. If Hickman takes over primary ballhandler duties, Sallis could thrive off the ball as a slashing wing with the potential to spot-up and knockdown the open 3-pointer.

For Sallis, it just comes down to building off those flashes and moments from last season. Per 100 possessions, he averaged 16.9 points per game on 56.4% shooting from the floor, an indicator that he’s ready to make the next step in development. The defensive instincts are already there, and if his offensive game progresses, then Few’s long-term investment will have surely paid off.



By Cole Forsman
