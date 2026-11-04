Izan Almansa is making it harder for Gonzaga to keep him off the floor
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Excitement built all offseason long for the Gonzaga Bulldogs frontcourt of Braden Huff and Massamba Diop, widely projected as one of the best in college basketball.
What was less clear was how the team's depth would look outside of that dynamic duo, a question that has been emphatically answered by the play of 21-year-old Spanish big man Izan Almansa.
Almansa looked great for Gonzaga in exhibition games against Arkansas and Lewis-Clark State, and had a very strong college debut on Monday against Purdue - pouring in 11 points with four rebounds in 29 minutes, shooting 4-5 on two pointers and 3-3 from the free throw line.
Why Almansa is earning Mark Few's trust
Almansa committed to Gonzaga back in May, but didn't get officially cleared from the NCAA until late October - one day before the team's exhibition opener at Arkansas.
Since then, he's made a name for himself with his ability to be exactly where he needs to at all times on the floor - allowing him to finish easy shots at the rim, gobble up rebounds on both ends of the floor, and even playmake from the elbow, all traits that have caught the attention of his head coach.
"He's been a pleasant surprise," coach Mark Few said after the Purdue game. "He's just an easy-going guy, he reminds me so much of Killian Tillie with how you can initiate offense with him. He's got a wonderful feel for the game...we're asking him to be more and more aggressive offensively, I thought he did a nice job with that tonight."
Could Almansa cut into Massamba Diop's minutes?
Almansa's 29 minutes played on Monday nearly doubled the output of Diop, Gonzaga's starting center, who sat with foul trouble once again - a problem that plagued him in both exhibition games as well.
Diop was Gonzaga's prized offseason acquisition, a hulking 7'1 big man who blocked over two shots per game as a freshman last year at Arizona State. His rim protection and developing offensive game were perfect complements to Huff's elite scoring ability, offensive rebounding, and limited ability to protect the rim.
But now, with Almansa playing as well as he has and Diop struggling offensively, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the playing time distributed in favor of Almansa while Diop settles in. And if the foul issues continue for Diop, it will skew even more in favor of Almansa - as Few has long handled substitutions conservatively with players in foul trouble.
Almansa is not the rim protector Diop is, and while his defense has looked solid in the very early part of the season, it does leave Gonzaga vulnerable down low - which fans saw Monday when 7'4 Purdue big man Daniel Jacobsen dropped 22 points on 9-11 shooting in 26 minutes.
Coach Few has the luxury of three talented, but very different, frontcourt players to mix and match this season, and Almansa's immediate impact has improved an already very high floor for this program in the first season of the new look Pac-12.
Next up for Gonzaga is the home opener, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2:00 PM PT against New Mexico State. The game will be broadcast on KHQ locally and on ESPN Unlimited.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB