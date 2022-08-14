J.P. Batista joins Bulldogs' coaching staff

Former Gonzaga basketball standout J.P. Batista is set to return to his alma mater as an assistant coach this fall. He shined as a Bulldog for two seasons from 2004-06, including an All-American honorable mention nod, before enjoying a long professional career overseas.

After going undrafted in 2006, Batista’s professional career took him overseas. The 6-foot-9 forward had short stints in Lithuania (2006) and Latvia (2008) before joining Le Mans Sarthe (France) from 2008-14.

From Olinda, Pernambuco in Brazil, Batista returned home to play professionally, a move that brought some of his best career highlights. He was named the New Basket Brazil MVP in 2019 after leading the league tournament in rebounds and player efficiency rating as a member of Mogi das Cruzes. He helped the Flamengo basketball club in Rio de Janeiro win the 2022 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, the second in team history.

Batista transferred to Gonzaga in 2004 from Barton County Community College in Kansas. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in his first season as a Zag, earning him WCC Newcomer of the Year honors.

As a senior playing alongside Adam Morrison, Batista was named first-team All-WCC and an All-American honorable mention after scoring 19.3 points per game on a conference-best 58.9% shooting from the field.

Batista is the fourth former Zag on the coaching staff, joining Stephen Gentry, Gary Bell Jr. and Brian Michaelson.