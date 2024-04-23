Saint Mary’s transfer Joshua Jefferson commits to Iowa State
Saint Mary’s transfer Joshua Jefferson has committed to Iowa State, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Jefferson, a 6-foot-8 forward from Las Vegas, averaged 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds as a sophomore for the West Coast Conference champion Gaels. He started in 26 games before a knee injury suffered against Portland on Feb. 10 forced him to miss the rest of the regular season and the NCAA Tournament.
Jefferson played a major role in the Gaels’ 64-62 win at Gonzaga on Feb. 3, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor.
Jefferson’s contributions on the defensive end of the floor make him a sensible fit in TJ Otzelberger's program. The Cyclones advanced to the Sweet 16 last season and ranked No. 1 in the country in defensive efficiency according to KenPom. With the team’s top four scorers expected to return next fall, the additions Otzelberger has made through the transfer portal should set up Iowa State to be a preseason top-10 team.
As for the Gaels, losing Jefferson and All-WCC guard Aidan Mahaney will be major blows for the 2024-25 season. Randy Bennett snagged 6-foot-8 Arizona transfer Paulius Murauskas for depth on the wing and will welcome three-star recruits Mikey Lewis and Zion Sensley as well. Retaining Mitchell Saxen was big, though the Gaels will look much different next season.