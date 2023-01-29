Julian Strawther's 40 points leads No. 14 Gonzaga to victory over Portland

Julian Strawther’s career-high 40 points led No. 14 Gonzaga to an 82-67 win over Portland on Saturday. The junior shot 14-for-21 from the field, including 8-for-12 from deep, and grabbed six boards in the victory.

The Zags (18-4, 7-1 WCC) shot 51.8% from the field. Anton Watson pitched in 17 points, five rebounds and four assists as the only other Zag to score in double-figures. Drew Timme finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Gonzaga scored 29 points off 17 turnovers from Portland.

Moses Wood finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers for the Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC). Juan Sebastian Gorosito added 17 points and shot 4-for-6 from deep.

Strawther knocked down a 3-pointer to cap off a 12-2 run through five minutes of play. The junior finished the half with five triples, tying his career-high as he went into the locker room with 17 points.

Gonzaga led by double-digits before the Pilots swiftly cut into the deficit. Gorosito knocked down one of his four 3-pointers to make it 29-27 with less than four minutes in the half.

The Zags pushed their lead to 35-29 heading into the locker room. The defense forced nine turnovers and held the Pilots to 34.6% shooting from the field, including 4-for-14 from deep.

Strawther’s career-best sixth 3-pointer gave the Zags some breathing room from the Pilots, who went on a 10-2 run to erase another double-digit deficit.

Gorosito connected on back-to-back triples to make it 56-54 in favor of Gonzaga with just under nine minutes remaining. Strawther answered immediately on the other end with a 3-pointer of his own as both sides exchanged blows midway through the second half.

Timme found Smith on a backdoor cut resulting in a three-point to give Gonzaga an 11-point lead. Smith knocked down 3-pointer moments earlier during a 9-0 run.

An offensive rebound and putback from Timme made it a 12-point affair with three minutes remaining, before Strawther connected on a jumper to give the Zags their largest lead of the night as they led 75-61.

Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara on Thursday at 8 p.m.