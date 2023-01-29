Skip to main content

Julian Strawther's 40 points leads No. 14 Gonzaga to victory over Portland

Strawther lit it up from deep while posting a career-high in the Zags' victory

Julian Strawther’s career-high 40 points led No. 14 Gonzaga to an 82-67 win over Portland on Saturday. The junior shot 14-for-21 from the field, including 8-for-12 from deep, and grabbed six boards in the victory.

The Zags (18-4, 7-1 WCC) shot 51.8% from the field. Anton Watson pitched in 17 points, five rebounds and four assists as the only other Zag to score in double-figures. Drew Timme finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Gonzaga scored 29 points off 17 turnovers from Portland.

Moses Wood finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers for the Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC). Juan Sebastian Gorosito added 17 points and shot 4-for-6 from deep.

Strawther knocked down a 3-pointer to cap off a 12-2 run through five minutes of play. The junior finished the half with five triples, tying his career-high as he went into the locker room with 17 points.

Gonzaga led by double-digits before the Pilots swiftly cut into the deficit. Gorosito knocked down one of his four 3-pointers to make it 29-27 with less than four minutes in the half.

The Zags pushed their lead to 35-29 heading into the locker room. The defense forced nine turnovers and held the Pilots to 34.6% shooting from the field, including 4-for-14 from deep.

Strawther’s career-best sixth 3-pointer gave the Zags some breathing room from the Pilots, who went on a 10-2 run to erase another double-digit deficit.

Gorosito connected on back-to-back triples to make it 56-54 in favor of Gonzaga with just under nine minutes remaining. Strawther answered immediately on the other end with a 3-pointer of his own as both sides exchanged blows midway through the second half.

Timme found Smith on a backdoor cut resulting in a three-point to give Gonzaga an 11-point lead. Smith knocked down 3-pointer moments earlier during a 9-0 run.

An offensive rebound and putback from Timme made it a 12-point affair with three minutes remaining, before Strawther connected on a jumper to give the Zags their largest lead of the night as they led 75-61.

Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Julian Strawther
Basketball

Julian Strawther's 40 points leads No. 14 Gonzaga to victory over Portland

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Bulldogs Pacific Tigers9
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
dusty stromer gonzaga commit
Recruiting

Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions50
Basketball

After weeklong break, No. 14 Gonzaga resumes play against Portland

By Henry Krueger
Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau
Podcasts

Did Gonzaga get outcoached in loss to Loyola Marymount?

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions84
Podcasts

How will Gonzaga respond to more physical play from WCC teams?

By Christian Pedersen
sac and jack generic thumbnail
Podcasts

Why hasn't Julian Strawther taken a bigger leap for Gonzaga this season?

By Christian Pedersen
USATSI_19727369
Basketball

Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 17 in AP Top 25 poll (1/23/23)

By Henry Krueger
USATSI_19760727
Pro Zags

Rui Hachimura traded to Lakers ahead of NBA trade deadline

By Henry Krueger