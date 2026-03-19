Latest injury updates for Gonzaga Bulldogs ahead of Kennesaw State matchup

It's been an adversity-filled season for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Injuries reared their ugly head nearly all year long, causing regular starting lineup adjustments and role changes throughout the season.

Despite all the adversity, Gonzaga finished the regular season with an overall record of 28-3, before rattling off a pair of wins in the WCC Tournament to take home a trophy and secure another 30 win season.

That led the Zags to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round matchup with No. 14 seed Kennesaw State on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland, OR. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on TBS.

Those injury issues haven't gone away for Gonzaga just because the Big Dance has begun, and it will be a significant storyline for this team as long as they remain in the field of 68.

Updates were provided on both Braden Huff and Jalen Warley, Gonzaga's two injured forwards, during Wednesday's media availability:

Braden Huff

Huff spoke to reporters for the first time since suffering a left knee injury in January, which has kept the star big man off the court for the last 15 games.

“I’m feeling good," Huff said. "Knee is coming along good. I’m jogging, shooting. I’m out this weekend, but the rest of the tournament is up in air.”

This echoes what coach Few said about Huff on Selection Sunday, that the 6'10 redshirt junior could return after this weekend but would not be available for Thursday or Saturday - if the team advances.

Huff also gave more info about the timeline of his injury, confirming it happened the day before Gonzaga's game against Washington State in Pullman on Jan. 15.

"It was a normal play," Huff said. "Just playing defense, then all the sudden it gave out. Pretty typical play."

Huff averaged 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds through the first 18 games of the season, and his absence had a massive ripple effect on Gonzaga's season. It moved Warley into the starting lineup and opened up more playing time for Tyon Grant-Foster at the four, which subsequently meant more playing time for freshman Davis Fogle who really grew into a key role late in the season.

Still, Huff's presence would be huge in the Sweet 16 and beyond, should the big man be able to return by then.

Jalen Warley

Warley thrived as a replacement starter for Huff...for about about five games. Then he suffered a quad injury early against Portland on Feb. 4 and has yet to fully recover.

The 6'7 wing only missed two games, but was playing well below full strength before Gonzaga eventually shut him down to close out the regular season. Warley returned and played 39 combined minutes in the WCC Tournament against Oregon State and Santa Clara, and the long rest period seems to have done wonders for the senior heading into the NCAA Tournament.

"He's much better, getting better by the day," Few said on Wednesday. "I wouldn't say he's 100%, but he's probably in the upper 80's and he's moving much better than he did even a week ago."

Warley's defensive versatility, playmaking ability, and veteran presence make him a critical part of Gonzaga's squad, and having him near 100% is fantastic news for this team heading into their two games this week in Portland.