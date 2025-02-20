Live updates: Gonzaga at Washington State in WCC men's basketball
With four regular-season games to go the Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3) are still in the hunt for the West Coast Conference men's basketball championship.
To have a chance to catch Saint Mary's (23-4, 13-1), the Bulldogs will need to take care of business against Washington State on Wednesday night in Pullman.
The Zags go into the game as 12.5-point favorites, but Beasley Coliseum is not an easy place to play — especially when it's sold out. A capacity crowd of 12,000-plus fans is anticipated for this matchup of schools who are separated by less than 80 miles.
“Washington State’s going to be a handful down there. I’m sure they’ll have a great crowd, be fired up," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "We had a good battle with them here in Spokane. … hopefully our defense is now to the point where we can count on it traveling.”
Follow along below for live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from Gonzaga's road game at Washington State.
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
FIRST HALF UPDATES
First sellout in 15 years: Beasley Coliseum, on the campus of Washington State, is at capacity for this game (12,058 fans). It's the Cougars first sellout since 2010.
Washington State 8, Gonzaga 4, 15:23 left: As ready to play as Gonzaga looked against Pepperdine on Saturday, they are on the opposite end of the spectrum to start this game. Airballs, missed defensive assignments, sloppy passes ... it has been an ugly start for the Zags.
PREGAME UPDATES
The Zags held a shootaround in Beasley Coliseum earlier Wednesday to get a feel for the arena. The last time Gonzaga played in Pullman was December 2015 when Domantas Sabonis was a sophomore.
Tipoff is scheduled for just after 6 p.m.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.