What Mark Few said after Gonzaga's 52-point win over Pepperdine
Heading into the stretch run of the 2024-25 college basketball season, Mark Few has the Gonzaga Bulldogs firing on all cylinders.
After giving up 103 points in a loss to Santa Clara on Jan. 18, Few and his staff went to work on the Zags' defense. Since that game, the Bulldogs have allowed an average of just 61.4 points per game.
On Saturday night, Gonzaga (20-7, 11-3) put it all together on both ends of the floor, running away from an overmatched Pepperdine team 107-55. Khalif Battle led the Zags with 24 points, Nolan Hickman added 18 and Ryan Nembhard dished out 11 assists.
The Bulldogs played with incredible energy on offense and defense, and it showed up in the box score. The ball moved so efficiently on the offensive end that Gonzaga set a single-game record for assists with 33.
"As I told (the team) in there, that's a really special accomplishment because it shows you're making the right basketball play," Few said when he was asked about the assists record after the game. "It shows you're being a great teammate, you're sharing it and doing what we ask them to do and keep that ball moving. So yeah, that's a heck of an accomplishment."
Here's what Few said after Gonzaga's 20th win of the season:
Few on Gonzaga's defensive effort
"We did a good job, especially on those two (Stefan Todorovic and Moe Odum). Those two kind of cooked us pretty good down at their place, and then we had a a really poor second half down at their place. We had our guys' attention and they came out with great intensity and great purpose and we hit our coverages really, really well and flew around. And that's what opened up some transition opportunities."
Few on Khallif Battle's big game
"It wasn't just (his shooting). He was really, really dialed in on the defensive end. He was talking. He was one of those guys that was active making plays, hit his coverages, doing a better job on the glass. you know on the defensive glass. Hopefully that wasn't just triggered by making his first couple shots. We try to tell those guys not to be offensively sensitive, but obviously when he bangs in a couple of those early that makes it a big deal."
Few on Emmanuel Innocenti's impact
"He's been really, really good for us this last month. His plus-minus has just been off the charts. It hasn't just been (his defense). He makes our defense so much better when he's out there. But our offensive efficiency has climbed when he's out there too. I think he's just a ball mover. Gets us extra possessions. He's really rounding into a good player and really helping us when he's out on the floor."
Few on Nolan Hickman shutting down Todorovich
(Pepperdine's leading scorer, Stefan Todorovich, finished with just 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.)
"He was good. We played him at the one some and he looked very comfortable at that. We started him on Todorovich, and he fought. He gave up a lot of inches in height in that one and he fought and battled him and did a nice job."
Few on the tough stretch ahead
"When that schedule came out I was like 'oh, this is going to be a tough ending to this thing." Lo and behold it's happening. We're finishing up against probably four of the best teams in the league, or at least three of the best teams. And then obviously Washington State's going to be a handful down there (in Pullman). I'm sure they'll have a great crowd, be fired up. We had a good battle with them here in Spokane. We just need to take them one at a time and hopefully our defense is now to the point where we can count on it."
