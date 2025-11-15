Live updates, highlights from Gonzaga vs. Arizona State college basketball game
Coming off a pair of impressive wins over power conference teams, Gonzaga eyes a third for its résumé as it heads south to Tempe, Arizona, for a matchup with Big 12 constituent Arizona State.
The return game of a home-and-home series that the schools agreed upon prior to last season comes off the heels of the Bulldogs' dominant performance against Creighton, in which the Zags put together another defensive masterclass to come away with a 90-63 triumph in a top 25 matchup at McCarthey Athletic Center.
Gonzaga, which thumped Oklahoma just a few days prior to knocking off Creighton, leaves the comforts of Spokane for the first time this season to tangle with an Arizona State squad that looks vastly different from the one that visited the Kennel last November.
Scouting the Sun Devils
Head coach Bobby Hurley reeled in several transfers out of the portal and returned just 2.2% of the minutes played from last season's 13-20 team. Among the new faces to the program are a few names Gonzaga fans should recognize from previous West Coast Conference battles and recruiting trails.
Senior guard Moe Odum, a Pepperdine transfer, joined the ranks after a sensational run in the 2025 WCC Tournament, guiding the No. 9 seed Waves all the way to the semifinal round, where they lost to Saint Mary's while putting up 21.5 points, 9.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest. He also had a 24-point outing in a narrow win for Gonzaga over Pepperdine in December.
In Arizona State's first two games against Southern Utah and Utah Tech, Odum set the table to the tune of 7 assists per game.
Santiago Trouet, a 6-foot-10 forward by way of San Diego, also made his way from the WCC to the Big 12 in the offseason. Trouet was instrumental in the 81-66 win over Utah Tech, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State, which barely won the rebounding edge (41-36) while giving up 10 offensive rebounds to its United Athletic Conference foe.
Trouet spent the prior two seasons with the Toreros, starting in 25 games across 44 appearances for Steve Lavin's club.
Marcus Adams will ring a bell to any Zags fan who followed his recruiting saga during the offseason leading up to the 2023-24 campaign. The former four-star recruit committed to Kansas originally, then switched his pledge to Gonzaga roughly a month later. His stay with the Zags lasted about the same amount of time, though, as the Harbor City, California, product left the program in August before finally landing at BYU for his freshman season.
Adams bounced to Cal State Northridge for his sophomore campaign, putting up 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Matadors, prior to joining Arizona State.
Gonzaga followers will soon get to know Massamba Diop's name; the 7-footer from Senegal led the Sun Devils in scoring entering Friday at 16 points per game.
