Dan Dickau Previews The LMU Game from the Arena

It's almost time for tipoff and Dan Dickau has one last preview for the game, this time from inside the arena. What does he see from the Bulldogs tonight and how confident is he going in to the game against LMU.

The Gonzaga mens basketball team is back in action tonight at 8 PM Pacific as they take on LMU. If you can't make it to the game in person here are all the details you need to know on how you can catch it.

Before the game be sure to watch Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau's conversation with LMU head coach Stan Johnson, he gives unique insight into his team and tonight's matchup.

After the game is over make sure to stay with Gonzaga Nation for post game reaction and analysis plus the best photography like only Sports Illustrated can bring you.

