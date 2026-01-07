Mario Saint-Supery ranked top 10 freshman in CBB according to EvanMiya

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are no strangers to bringing highly impactful international players to Spokane. From Ronny Turiaf to Rui Hachimura, JP Batista to Joel Ayayi, and Przemek Karnowski to Killian Tillie, the Zags have a rich history of talented players from every corner of the globe.

That trend is not slowing down anytime soon, with a pair of international players on the current roster in sophomore Ismaila Diagne and freshman Mario Saint-Supery, with German guard Jack Kayil committed to join the team in 2026-27.

While Diagne remains a developmental project, Saint-Supery has been a huge part of Gonzaga's 16-1 record this year - the program's best start since the 2020-21 season when they went all the way to the national championship game.

Saint-Supery has drawn plenty of recognition for his strong start to the season, and was recently rated as the eighth highest performing freshman in the country at EvanMiya.com.

The 6'3 Spanish guard comes in behind superstars Cameron Boozer (Duke) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU) as well as former Zag recruiting target Kingston Flemings (Houston), Caleb Wilson (North Carolina), Keaton Wagler (Illinois), Darius Acuff (Arkansas), and Brayden Burries (Arizona).

EvanMiya uses Bayesian Performance Rating, or BPR, which uses a combination of box score stats and advanced plus-minus data.

Here are the nation's top freshmen, according to Bayesian Performance Rating at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax 👇 pic.twitter.com/QICKwS8dQR — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 6, 2026

Saint-Supery is the third highest point guard on the list behind Flemings and Acuff, and comes in ahead of preseason No. 3 recruit Nate Ament at Tennessee and No. 4 Mikel Brown Jr at Louisville, as well as Washington's Hannes Steinbach, Arizona's Koa Peat, and Villanova's Acaden Lewis, among many others.

Saint-Supery is also among the biggest risers from EvanMiya's preseason ratings, climbing 28 spots from No. 36 overall, which is third among top ten freshman behind Wagler (up 126 spots) and Chance Mallory of Virginia, who is up 34 spots from No. 43.

Gonzaga is splitting point guard duties between Saint-Supery and Colgate transfer Braeden Smith, with Saint-Supery starting nine of GU's 17 games and playing 21.2 minutes per night. After battling illness toward the end of December, the 6'3 guard looked like his old self on Sunday against LMU, scoring 13 points with five assists, one steal, and one turnover while shooting 5-7 from the field and 1-2 from deep.

All told Saint-Supery is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting a blistering 47.7% from three on 2.6 attempts per game.

The biggest flaw in Saint-Supery's game so far has been finishing around the rim, with the 6'3 guard posting a 35.2% rate on two point shots - which included a stretch of four straight games without a single made two pointer.

However, Saint-Supery's activity on defense, flashy passing, strong navigation in the pick and roll, and better than advertised outside shooting make him one of the better freshman point guards in all of college basketball, and he's a critical part of Gonzaga's success this season and major ceiling raiser for this program as they look to get back into the Final Four and national championship conversation.