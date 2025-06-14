Mark Few catches up with former Gonzaga star following NBA Finals game
Chet Holmgren recorded a double-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder knotted up the NBA Finals with a 111-104 Indiana Pacers Friday night from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The former Gonzaga standout sparked a dominant fourth quarter performance by the Thunder and left the reigning MVP to take care of the rest, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a masterful crunch time performance to tie up the championship series at 2-2 heading back to Oklahoma.
After the game, Holmgren caught up with his former college coach, Mark Few, who coached the 7-footer and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard during their one season together in Spokane (2021-22).
How OKC tied the series
Holmgren scored six of his team's first eight points of the fourth quarter, including a two-handed dunk to make it 89-88 after OKC trailed by as many as 10 points in the third. That 7-0 run by the Thunder was followed by a frenzy from Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with a game-high 35 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field.
Nembhard battled all night to make life for his fellow Canadians as tough as possible. He fought through screen after screen and held his ground whenever Gilgeous-Alexander tried to bait him into one of his signature shot fakes. But late in the fourth, OKC did just enough to draw Nembhard away from its star guard when it mattered most.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his team's final 17 points, spearheading a 12-1 scoring run over the final 3:40 of regulation in the process. He hunted for his shot whenever switched onto a defender not named Nembhard, which wound up being the case when it felt like Indiana couldn't afford to give up a basket.
Nembhard faced some early foul trouble but wasn't deterred from enlisting his physical brand of defense on Gilgeous-Alexander. From full-court pressure to hand checks and hip grabs, it felt like there weren't many instances where Gilgeous-Alexander had a moment to walk around the court without the 6-foot-5 Nembhard acting as his shadow.
Nembhard recorded 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Holmgren ended the night with 14 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes of action, joining John Stockton as the only former Gonzaga players to record consecutive double-doubles in the NBA Finals. The 7-footer recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds in Game 3, but struggled in the second half as the Thunder lost by nine. Heading into Game 4, Holmgren averaged 5.7 points in the second half of his first three Finals games; it took him less than 4 minutes into the fourth quarter of Game 4 to outmatch that scoring average.
While Gilgeous-Alexander controlled the offense, Holmgren anchored the defensive end in crunch time. The Pacers were 0-for-4 on field attempts targeted at Holmgren during the final 2 minutes of the fourth quarter, a stretch that included a crucial stop on Tyrese Haliburton with under 30 seconds remaining and the Thunder holding a four-point lead.
OKC survived its must-win scenario despite shooting 3-of-16 (18.8%) from 3-point range and dishing out 11 assists to 16 turnovers committed. The Thunder did, however, make up for it by outrebounding Indiana (43-33) and outscoring the Pacers, 50-36, in paint points.
Pascal Siakam led the Pacers in scoring 20 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Haliburton had 18 points, seven assists and five of Indiana's 16 turnovers.
Game 5 is set for Monday, 5:30 p.m. PST, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City (ABC).