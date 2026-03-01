Mark Few reacts to Gonzaga's letdown vs. Saint Mary's

Gonzaga and Saint Mary's find out whether the two West Coast Conference powers meet on the court for a third time this season in Las Vegas in the next 10 days or so.

For now, the Gaels can say they got the last laugh in the final regular season matchup between two of college basketball's most heated rivals.

Spearheaded by an electric performance from Mikey Lewis and some hot shooting, Saint Mary's (27-4, 16-2 WCC) stormed past Gonzaga (28-3, 16-2 WCC) in the second half of Saturday's showdown in Moraga, California, to clinch a share of the WCC regular season title with a 70-59 victory over its Spokane nemesis.

Here's what Mark Few had to say after the game.

On the differences in Gonzaga's play from the first to second half

"I thought our defense was excellent in the first half. To me, was a tale of two halves. First half, missed a bunch of lay-ins and probably should have been up, 15 or 16, or even more than that. Our defense was really, really solid and really forceful. We had all our coverages and was aggressive. We were the tougher team in the first half, they were definitely the tougher team in the second half."

"I think our offense is what really hurt us in the second half. We couldn't buy a bucket for forever. Our defense was trying to hang on. Obviously, a lack of understanding of who's hot over the course of the game."

On Jalen Warley's health

"He's hurting. He's not moving good. It doesn't seem to be getting better. He's kind of non-functional when he's out there. Hopefully by stacking these days, we'll get some results, but we're just not getting there. He's not moving very well at all."

"Obviously, it really impacts us because he does so much and he definitely keep us organized. He makes all those hustle plays and all those important plays."

On Gonzaga's missed shots

"We had wide open looks from 3. A couple of them pop-corned out. We missed a couple of layups around the basket, and they didn't. They stepped up and made their shots. They made their open shots and we didn't make ours.

On Tyon Grant-Foster's defense on Paulius Murauskas

"He guarded him great. It was kind of a microcosm of the team. He guarded him great in the first half, and I don't think we guarded him as great in the second half."

"It was more about Mikey [Lewis], and we lost [Joshua] Dent a couple of times, too."

On defending Mikey Lewis

"He's a different player now. He's been on a nice little heater here these last three or four games. We did a decent job on him here in the first half ... but second half was just poor awareness."