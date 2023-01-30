Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga move up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 poll (1/30/23)

The Gonzaga men's basketball team moved up to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. More than half of the team's from last week's poll lost.

Purdue became the first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP poll this season following wins over Michigan and Michigan State. The Boilermakers have won eight straight since their letdown against Rutgers on Jan. 2.

Tennessee leaped into the No. 2 spot, its highest ranking since the 2018-19 season, after SEC rival Alabama was routed by Oklahoma in the Big-12-SEC challenge. The Volunteers picked up a double-digit victory over No. 10 Texas for their fifth straight win over a top-10 team.

The Big 12 led the way with six ranked teams, all of which in the top 15, followed by the Big East with four.

No. 11 Baylor defeated Kansas and Arkansas to climb six spots in the poll, tied for the biggest jump with No. 17 Providence.

Meanwhile, losses to Texas A&M and West Virginia dropped Auburn 10 spots to No. 25.

The Saint Mary's Gaels continue to ascend up the polls as they now sit at No. 18, up four spots after wins over Santa Clara and BYU.

Gonzaga and Saint Mary's square off in a top-25 battle on Thursday in Moraga, California.

The Zags (18-4, 7-1 WCC) defeated Portland on Saturday behind a career-night from Julian Strawther, who's 40 points and eight triples led the way in the 82-67 victory in the Rose City.