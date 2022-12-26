Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga moves to No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll (12/26/22)

As nonconference play wraps up, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were ranked No. 10 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Riding a five-game win streak, Gonzaga (10-3) is back in the top 10 following its 85-75 victory over the Montana Grizzlies six days ago. The historic win set a new benchmark for the longest home winning streak in the modern era, as Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points to clinch the 72nd-consecutive victory in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags will look to continue their winning ways on Wednesday when the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers (7-4) come to town in the final nonconference game of 2022. West Coast Conference action begins Saturday against Pepperdine.

Around the country, the top five teams in the poll remain the same, while the second half of the top 10 saw each program move up one spot.

On Tuesday, a top-25 battle in the ACC saw No. 14 Miami upset No. 13 Virginia to move up eight spots in the rankings, while the Cavaliers tumbled seven places.

Staying in the ACC, Wake Forest handled No. 14 Duke in Winston-Salem for the first win in the rivalry series in nearly three years. It was also the first top-25 win in the Steve Forbes’ era. The double-digit loss dropped the Blue Devils three spots in the poll.

No. 21 Mississippi State dropped down five spots after its first loss of the season to Drake, in which the Bulldogs were outscored by 14 points in the second half.

Purdue, UConn and New Mexico State are the lone undefeated teams in the top 25.

On the outside looking in, San Francisco received one vote following its dominant victory over then-No. 25 Arizona State on Wednesday. The Dons are 11-4 entering WCC play.

There are two top-25 matchups this week — No. 21 Mississippi State hosts No. 8 Alabama on Wednesday, while No. 2 UConn looks to remain unbeaten against No. 22 Xavier on Saturday.