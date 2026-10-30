National expectations grow for Gonzaga's Braden Huff and Massamba Diop
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The Gonzaga Bulldogs have long dominated on the interior, a calling card of Mark Few's teams dating back to Casey Calvary, Ronny Turiaf, and JP Batista 20+ years ago.
From those three to more modern stars like Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Clarke, Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, and Graham Ike, Gonzaga almost always rosters one or two of the best frontcourt players in the entire country - and that remains the case in 2026-27.
Returning forward Braden Huff and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop were both named to their respective preseason watch lists for the Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Awards, given annually to the best power forward and center in the country.
Huff and Diop join Davis Fogle, who himself was nominated for the Julius Erving Award as the best small forward in the sport.
Braden Huff faces lofty expectations in final season
Huff returns to Gonzaga for a fifth year, coming off an excellent season in 2025-26 that was unfortunately cut short when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-January.
Through 18 games, Huff averaged 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, and he has a clear path to a dominant senior season in Gonzaga's paint touch heavy offense.
Huff is looking to become the second Zag to win the Karl Malone Award after Drew Timme took home the honors in 2021. His competition is very stiff, including Arkansas forward Miika Muurinen, preseason All-American David Mirkovic at Illinois, former All-American JT Toppin at Texas Tech, and fifth year seniors Malik Reneau (Miami) and Jaxon Kohler (BYU) among others.
Massamba Diop looks to make an immediate impact
Diop is Gonzaga's third nominee, getting placed on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar list after an excellent freshman season last year at Arizona State.
The 7'1 big man is an imposing presence down low thanks to his athleticism and shot blocking ability, although his offense has been inconsistent through Gonzaga's first two exhibition games.
Diop will battle a couple of his competitors for this award this season, including Pat Ngongba (Duke), Oswin Erhunmwunse (Creighton), and of course Daniel Jacobsen at Purdue, who the Zags will square off against on Monday to open up the season.
Other notable names include Matas Vokietaitis (Texas), Malachi Moreno (Kentucky), Mo Krivas (Arizona), Rueben Chinyelu (Florida), and former Saint Mary's big man Andrew McKeever, now at Iowa.
Did Gonzaga have any notable snubs?
Gonzaga gets three of five starters nominated in the top 20 at their respective positions, but one could argue Xaivian Lee - coming off a solid season at Florida last year - could be in the running for the Bob Cousy Award, and should have been among the top 20 preseason nominees.
Isiah Harwell's rough freshman season at Houston makes it hard to say he should have been included for the Jerry West Award, but he looks more than prepared to have a massive breakout sophomore year - which could put him in the mix by midseason.
Gonzaga vs. Purdue is set to tip at 4:30 PM PT on Monday, Nov. 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on TNT and available to stream on HBO MAX.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB