New details announced for Gonzaga's highly anticipated showdown with Duke

There are a lot of great games on the schedule for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs this season, but none as anticipated as a late February showdown with the Duke Blue Devils.

That game, which is set to be broadcast as part of an exclusive deal between Duke and Amazon Prime, will take place on Feb. 20, giving the Zags an incredible opportunity to bolster their resume a few weeks before Selection Sunday.

Duke reported the game will tip off at 5:00 PM PT as part of an announcement about all three of their Amazon Prime matchups, which include UConn on Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Texas Tech on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden, and Gonzaga at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

History vs. Duke

Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) defends against Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Duke and Gonzaga haven't met up all that often historically, but fans can expect fireworks whenever they do. This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, and the first since 2021, when No. 5 Duke beat No. 1 Gonzaga, 84-81, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game before that is one of the most memorable regular-season games in program history, an 89-87 win for No. 3 Gonzaga over No. 1 Duke in the 2018 Maui Invitational championship game. The contest featured a litany of future NBA stars, including Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, Brandon Clarke, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish.

To date, that is Gonzaga's lone win over Duke, as the Blue Devils won the first three matchups - two at Madison Square Garden in 2007 and 2010, as well as the lone NCAA Tournament battle which came in the Elite Eight in 2015, where Duke won 66-52 and eventually secured a national championship.

Rest of the non-con

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is, of course, the final non-conference game for Gonzaga, coming right in the middle of Pac-12 play. It's not the only non-con game taking place in 2027, however, with the Zags slated to take on the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 30.

Duke and Oregon are two of 10 high-major opponents for the Zags this season. It starts with the Purdue Boilermakers on opening day, Nov. 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Other high-profile matchups include LSU at the Spokane Arena Nov. 14, UCLA Dec. 5 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, a road game against Creighton Dec. 12, Michigan State at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs Dec. 19, and three quality opponents in the Players Era Festival Nov. 24-27, starting with Kansas State on the 24th.

Gonzaga also travels to Fayetteville to face John Calipari and Arkansas in an exhibition game on Oct. 25, one of the three allowed exhibition games for the Zags. The other two have not been announced.

A first look for Zag fans at this Gonzaga team will be Saturday, Oct. 3, at Kraziness in the Kennel. The event starts at 2:00 PM PT.