New details announced for Gonzaga's highly anticipated showdown with Duke
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There are a lot of great games on the schedule for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs this season, but none as anticipated as a late February showdown with the Duke Blue Devils.
That game, which is set to be broadcast as part of an exclusive deal between Duke and Amazon Prime, will take place on Feb. 20, giving the Zags an incredible opportunity to bolster their resume a few weeks before Selection Sunday.
Duke reported the game will tip off at 5:00 PM PT as part of an announcement about all three of their Amazon Prime matchups, which include UConn on Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Texas Tech on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden, and Gonzaga at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
History vs. Duke
Duke and Gonzaga haven't met up all that often historically, but fans can expect fireworks whenever they do. This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, and the first since 2021, when No. 5 Duke beat No. 1 Gonzaga, 84-81, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The game before that is one of the most memorable regular-season games in program history, an 89-87 win for No. 3 Gonzaga over No. 1 Duke in the 2018 Maui Invitational championship game. The contest featured a litany of future NBA stars, including Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, Brandon Clarke, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish.
To date, that is Gonzaga's lone win over Duke, as the Blue Devils won the first three matchups - two at Madison Square Garden in 2007 and 2010, as well as the lone NCAA Tournament battle which came in the Elite Eight in 2015, where Duke won 66-52 and eventually secured a national championship.
Rest of the non-con
Duke is, of course, the final non-conference game for Gonzaga, coming right in the middle of Pac-12 play. It's not the only non-con game taking place in 2027, however, with the Zags slated to take on the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 30.
Duke and Oregon are two of 10 high-major opponents for the Zags this season. It starts with the Purdue Boilermakers on opening day, Nov. 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Other high-profile matchups include LSU at the Spokane Arena Nov. 14, UCLA Dec. 5 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, a road game against Creighton Dec. 12, Michigan State at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs Dec. 19, and three quality opponents in the Players Era Festival Nov. 24-27, starting with Kansas State on the 24th.
Gonzaga also travels to Fayetteville to face John Calipari and Arkansas in an exhibition game on Oct. 25, one of the three allowed exhibition games for the Zags. The other two have not been announced.
A first look for Zag fans at this Gonzaga team will be Saturday, Oct. 3, at Kraziness in the Kennel. The event starts at 2:00 PM PT.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB