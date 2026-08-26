Pac-12 could change Gonzaga's plans for Izan Almansa

Another day, another twist in the eligibility saga of Gonzaga Bulldogs commit Izan Almansa.

Multiple conferences are stepping up to fight back against professional athletes returning to college athletics, in the wake of former St. John's guard RJ Luis gaining eligibility through an injunction on Tuesday, allowing him to play for LSU this season after leaving college hoops and declaring for the NBA draft in 2025.

Luis' surprise eligibility, along with a handful of football players signing with college programs after getting cut in NFL training camp, prompted the SEC to respond swiftly - voting to ban these athletes from participating in the conference, regardless of any TRO or injunction granted in a court of law.

Other conferences are expected to follow suit, with Jon Rothstein reporting that the Pac-12 is discussing whether or not it will enact similar rules after the SEC and Big Ten's announcements on Tuesday.

Sources: The Pac-12 is discussing whether or not it will enforce similar eligibility rules as the Big Ten and SEC did on Tuesday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 26, 2026

What it means for Gonzaga

The SEC's policy, revealed on Tuesday evening a few hours after Luis was granted eligibility, prohibits member schools from rostering athletes who previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA draft and did not withdraw, signed a contract with an NFL, NBA/G-League, or WNBA team, or were listed on an NFL, NBA/G-League, or WNBA roster.

NEWS: The SEC has announced a new policy prohibiting member schools from rostering athletes who previously declared for a professional draft and did not properly withdraw, signed a professional contract or appeared on a professional roster.



This makes RJ Luis ineligible. pic.twitter.com/BQ2hFod3jy — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) August 25, 2026

It's unclear if the Pac-12 is considering a policy that encompasses all the same restrictions as the SEC, but if so, it would have an immediate impact on Gonzaga's roster.

Izan Almansa, who committed to the Zags back in May - but is still in eligibility limbo with the NCAA - played for the G-League Ignite in the 2023-24 season, which would put him in violation of these rules should they go into effect.

If the Pac-12 does intend to enforce these rules, Gonzaga would have to appeal to conference leadership about Almansa if they want him to suit up this season - otherwise they will be without their projected third big man heading into 2026-27.

What happens next

Of course, there are still plenty of hypotheticals at play here. First, the Pac-12 would have to create a policy that also precludes G League players from playing in the conference and detail how they plan to enforce the policy and what the ramifications would be.

Beyond that, there is a real question about the legality of conferences punishing teams for playing players who have been ruled legally eligible in the courts - with some lawyers arguing this would put the NCAA in contempt, since the conferences are entities of the NCAA.

How exactly this all plays out remains to be seen, but Almansa is clearly caught in the crosshairs of a major battle featuring the NCAA, conference leadership, and judges and lawyers all over the country.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, none of Gonzaga's other current players or targets are impacted by this policy - assuming the Pac-12 looks similar to the SEC.

Xaivian Lee, Gonzaga's top point guard target in the transfer portal, did play with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League, but contrary to many reports, he did not sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the club - so he would not be in violation of any of these proposed rules.

This will continue to be an ongoing issue as the calendar nears September, with rosters in flux all over the country. Gonzaga has two open spots - assuming both Almansa and French point guard Nathan de Sousa become eligible - although they are likely holding a spot in case Dayton transfer Javon Bennett regains his eligibility after the NCAA successfully stayed rulings in Ohio and Colorado.

Gonzaga is set to open the season Nov. 2 in Las Vegas against Purdue. Tip is set for 4:30 PM PT.