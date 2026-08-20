Gonzaga gets encouraging Izan Almansa eligibility update

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs may have gotten one step closer to finalizing what looks on paper like one of the best frontcourts in all of college basketball.

Izan Almansa, who committed to Gonzaga back in May, officially left his former club - Real Madrid - on Thursday.

"Real Madrid would like to thank Izan Almansa for his commitment and dedication during the season in which he has defended our shirt and wishes him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life," read the statement from Real Madrid, released on Thursday morning.

According to Basket News, Almansa is continuing to work toward playing at Gonzaga this upcoming season - but his eligibility remains in the hands of the NCAA.

Comunicado Oficial: Izan Almansa — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) August 20, 2026

The winding road to Gonzaga

Almansa arrived at Real Madrid on a four-year contract last year, with plenty of buzz as a potential NBA draft pick. However, he didn't manage to secure a prominent role with the club, only appearing in three EuroLeague games and instead getting most of his work in the Spanish ACB League, where he averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in roughly ten minutes per game, shooting 72% on two pointers and a nice 78% from the free throw line.

He did earn a spot on the ACB's Best Young Players Team last year, but a glut of talented frontcourt players for Real Madrid stalled his development and led to a parting of ways after just one year.

Prior to his time with Real Madrid, Almansa - a Spanish native - played high school basketball with Overtime Elite before playing his first professional season with the G League Ignite in 2023-24.

With the Ignite, Almansa averaged 10.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 46 games, earning a chance to participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities as part of the Rising Stars event.

Almansa then took his talent to Australia to play for the Perth Wildcats in the NBL, where he averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 29 games. He declared for the NBA draft after that and was even in the green room for the second round before unexpectedly going undrafted.

After a few appearances in NBA Summer League, Almansa ultimately returned to Spain - and now is looking to continue his career in Spokane with Gonzaga.

Will he be eligible?

Almansa's extensive professional experience - in the G League, NBL, and with Real Madrid - has complicated his path to playing at Gonzaga in 2026-27. Almansa, 21, is eligible based on his age, but the NCAA is digging into his earnings at various professional levels to determine whether he should be able to play with the Zags, as well as his declaration for the NBA draft.

Players have declared for the NBA draft, gone undrafted and unsigned, and returned to college basketball before - a good precedent for Almansa - and players have played college hoops after earning more money than Almansa as well, but this is an area the NCAA is attempting to crack down on this offseason.

Almansa's been pursuing eligibility since May, when he first committed to Gonzaga, and while it's encouraging that he's publicly leaving Real Madrid, it does not guarantee his eligibility will be granted anytime soon - if at all.

How Almansa would fit at Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Almansa was recruited to be Gonzaga's third big man, playing real minutes in the frontcourt alongside Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop and returning senior Braden Huff.

Almansa is a good rebounder and efficient scorer around the rim, and his toughness on the glass is a key component missing from GU's roster as they look to make a deep run in 2027.