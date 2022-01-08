Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Preview

Finally, after an 11-day hiatus, the No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in action when they take on Pepperdine University in Spokane on Saturday. Both teams have had their schedules turned upside down by COVID-19 protocols, making this the conference opener for both the Zags and Waves.

For the Zags, they come into this matchup after facing one of the most difficult non-conference slates in the country. Five games against top 25 opponents are the most by any team this season, with four of those occurring at neutral sites. After a gruesome stretch in November that included three games in five days, Mark Few’s squad got a chance to recharge during a lighter load in December. A handful of tune-up games and a COVID-19 pause should have the Zags itching to get back out on the floor.

GU will enter WCC play with one of the most potent offenses in the country that continues to improve throughout the season. Headlined by Wooden Award candidates Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, the Zags are first in the nation in field goal percentage (52.1%) and sixth in scoring offense (85.6 points per game). Sharing the ball has not been a problem either, as GU is first among WCC teams with 17.6 assists per game.

The Waves (6-9), now in their fourth season with Lorenzo Romar at the helm, have endured a rocky start to the 2021-22 season. With blowout losses to Rice and UC Irvine, as well as an overtime loss to Utah Valley at home, Pepperdine got off to a 2-8 start while allowing 74.4 points per game in that span. Arguably the most impressive win in a relatively weak non- conference schedule was a 13-point victory over San Jose State.

One bright spot for the Waves has been its 2021 recruiting class, possibly the most talented group in Romar’s tenure. Three-star recruits Mike Mitchell Jr. and Houston Mallette lead the team in 3-point shooting and minutes played this season, while four-star recruit Maxwell Lewis out of Las Vegas is beginning to receive more playing time. The 6-foot-7 forward came off the bench and had a 27-point performance against Westmount in Pepperdine’s last outing.

But without Colbey Ross to carry the load, the Waves have struggled offensively. Opting for a more balanced attack and placing an emphasis on ball movement has Romar’s squad shooting just 42% from the field, including 32% from deep. So, despite averaging the second most assists among WCC teams, finding a go-to guy has been a major problem this season.

Needless to say, the Waves’ weaknesses play right into the Zags’ hands. GU at times times this season has struggled to slow down opposing star players, most notably Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Alabama’s J.D. Davidson. Without Ross lighting up the scoreboard, Pepperdine will struggle to generate offense against the nation’s 12 th best defense according to KenPom.

Instead of zeroing in on one player, GU’s ability to rotate and keep up with the Waves’ ball movement will be the difference maker. Andrew Nembhard and Anton Watson have excelled at creating fastbreak opportunities with active hands and reading the passing lanes. Against a team that also likes to turn the ball over (15.2 per game), those two could get off to a hot start.

On offense, the Zags should have a field day against one of the worst defenses in the conference. The Waves have given up 72.6 points per contest 44.8% from the field, both worst among WCC teams, all while playing against sub-par competition. GU should have no issues attacking the rim against a team without a legitimate shot blocker, especially with a dynamic frontcourt duo in Holmgren and Timme.

Looking at each teams’ roster and how they matchup, the Zags should handle business and win it's 42nd consecutive game against the Waves on Saturday. Mark Few has never lost a WCC opener, and its unlikely that streak will be broken given the Zags’ overwhelming firepower in this matchup.