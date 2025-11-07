Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the team's first game against a major conference opponent this season.
The game will tip off Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 PM at the Spokane Arena, where the Zags are 15-6 all-time after defeating both Baylor and Portland there last year.
Gonzaga rolled to a 55 point win on Monday over Texas Southern, while Oklahoma struggled to put away Saint Francis — going into halftime with just a one point lead before a dominant second half where they outscored the Red Flash 57-22 en route to a 36 point win.
Mark Few's team will look to dominate down low with the frontcourt duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff, who started together on Monday after doing so in the final three games of last year.
Gonzaga will also rely heavily on a bevy of newcomers on the wing, including Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, who led the team with 15 points as a surprise starter on Monday, as well as versatile defender Jalen Warley, sharpshooter Adam Miller, and freshman Davis Fogle.
The team's biggest challenge in this contest will likely be the point guard spot, where both Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supery have shown flashes of excellence but have not been battle tested the way they will on Saturday against veteran Nijel Pack — a career 40.4% shooter across five seasons — and Xzayvier Brown, another elite outside shooter and versatile performer who joined Porter Moser and the Sooners after an outstanding sophomore year at Saint Joseph's in 2024-25.
Below is a look at some notable trends and the rest of the betting lines for Saturday's bout.
Notable trends
- Both Gonzaga and Oklahoma are 1-0 on the season, and both are 1-0 ATS.
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road.
- Gonzaga is 3-1 all-time against Oklahoma, having won the last three games in a row.
- In two games at the Spokane Arena last year, Gonzaga went 1-1 ATS.
Gonzaga vs Oklahoma betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -10.5 (-114)
Over/Under: 162.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-690) Oklahoma (+480)
Game time: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN2
