Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. San Francisco basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to the Bay with a 34-game winning streak on the line against the Dons of San Francisco, with a late Wednesday night tip-off between the two programs at the Chase Center.

Gonzaga (25-2, 13-1) is coming off a crucial road win over Santa Clara on Saturday, which put them back atop the standings in the West Coast Conference. If the Zags take care of business in their next three games - at San Francisco and at home against Pacific and Portland - they are guaranteed to get the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament, no matter what happens against Saint Mary's in the regular season finale in Moraga on Feb. 28.

So there is no shortage of motivation for Gonzaga in this game, while San Francisco (15-13, 7-8) is hoping to get a little revenge on the Zags after an incredibly close loss in Spokane back on Jan. 24. The Dons were down 68-66 in the closing seconds, ultimately falling when a three point attempt by Barry Wang came just off the rim - securing a too close for comfort win for Gonzaga.

The Zags won that game without both Braden Huff and Graham Ike, and while Huff remains on the shelf with a left knee injury, Ike is back and playing some of the best basketball of his career.

The 6'9 big man has taken on a huge role for Gonzaga offensively, averaging 26.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last seven games while shooting a whopping 69.4% on two pointers and 53.8% (7-13) from three.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga will feed the big man early and often on Wednesday night, against a USF team that doesn't do a particularly good job defending the cup. The Dons average just 3.0 blocks per game on the year, and the only player averaging more than 0.5 blocks per game is 6'7 wing Mookie Cook.

The Zags will have the advantage in the paint at the Chase Center, but USF will hope for another lights-out shooting night from beyond the arc. The Dons shot 14-28 from three against the Zags in Spokane, one of just two teams to shoot 50+% from the perimeter against Gonzaga this year.

If guards Ryan Beasley (4-7), Legend Smiley (5-6) and Vukasin Masic (2-5) can get hot again from the outside, Gonzaga could be in trouble on the road.

San Francisco Dons guard Ryan Beasley (0). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Wednesday's game will tip at 8:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Wednesday's bout between Gonzaga and San Francisco:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 25-2 on the year, 17-10 against the spread, and 6-3 against the spread on the road

- San Francisco is 15-13 on the year, 12-15 against the spread, and 5-8 against the spread at home

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -14.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 149.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-1450) San Francisco (+810)

Game time: Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

