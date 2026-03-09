Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Oregon State in WCC semifinals

After a nine day break, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs resume action in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament, taking on the No. 4 seed Oregon State Beavers on Monday night at the Orleans Arena.

It is the first time Gonzaga is facing a team not named San Francisco in the conference semifinals since 2021, after the Beavers narrowly escaped the No. 5 seeded Dons on Sunday night, 78-77, behind 18 points apiece from star guards Dez White and Josiah Lake.

It is also the first - and only - appearance for OSU in the WCC semifinals before the team heads to the new look Pac-12 along with Gonzaga, Washington State, Texas State, and five Mountain West members in San Diego State, Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and Boise State.

While the Beavers are headed back to the Pac-12, head coach Wayne Tinkle will not be joining them after it was announced before the WCC Tournament began that he will not be retained by the university at the conclusion of the season.

Gonzaga beat Oregon State in their lone regular season matchup, a 81-61 drubbing in Corvallis thanks to a career-high 35 points on 13-18 shooting from Graham Ike, while Tyon Grant-Foster added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Zags will once again look to feed the Beavers a heavy dose of Ike down on the block, while doing a better job defending the perimeter after allowing OSU to shoot a ridiculous 10-18 (55.6%) from beyond the arc last time out.

The availability of Gonzaga wing Jalen Warley will be a big factor in this game as well. Warley sat out GU's last two games with a quad contusion, but the team is hoping the 16 day rest period will allow the 6'7 senior to step onto the floor and provide his trademark versatility and defensive presence in the frontcourt.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Monday's bout between Gonzaga and Oregon State:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 28-3 on the year, 19-12 against the spread, 6-2 against the spread with 4+ days off, 6-1 against the spread with a rest advantage, and 2-0 against the spread coming off a loss.

- Oregon State is 17-15 on the year, 15-17 against the spread, 1-3 against the spread on a neutral site, 1-3 with a rest disadvantage, and 0-1 against the spread against ranked opponents.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -18.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 143.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-4000) Oregon State (+1400)

Game time: Monday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.