Report: Gonzaga recruiting 4-star 2026 prospect
Gonzaga is among the five teams that Dean Rueckert, a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, has been hearing from "the most frequently," according to a report from League Ready.
Rueckert, a 6-foot-6, 170-pound forward from Timpview High School (Utah), is the second-highest ranked recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports Composite. He's ranked No. 50 nationally on 247Sports and is a consensus top-20 small forward in the 2026 class across ESPN, On3.com and 247Sports.
The Bulldogs haven't offered Rueckert a scholarship, according to 247Sports.com, though some of the other teams he's been hearing from have made an offer, including BYU, Washington and Stanford. He's also heard from Louisville. Ruckert took an official visit to Washington this past fall.
Rueckert helped guide Timpview to a 20-6 record, including 8-2 in 5A Region 7 play, while averaging a team-high 18.6 points to go with 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He scored 18 points and pulled down eight boards to lead the Thunderbirds past Alta in the Utah boy's basketball 5A state quarterfinal game last month.
The Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class has yet to take any shape so far, outside of connections with four-star recruit Sam Funches, a 6-foot-10 center who's ranked among the top five players at his position in the 2026 class. As the Zags prepare for potentially another deep postseason run, they'll likely have an eye on the latest happening with the transfer portal, which is set to open March 24 — one day after the second round of the NCAA Tournament is set to conclude.
