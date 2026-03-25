Ryan Nembhard is already recruiting Gonzaga’s next transfer target

The 2025-26 season is barely in the rearview mirror for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and already the transfer portal madness has begun.

Although players are not permitted to officially enter the portal until April 7, a handful of prominent college basketball stars have made their intentions to do so public on social media - including Oregon star point guard Jackson Shelstad.

Shelstad, who is repped by Momentous Sports Partners - the same agency that represents Tyon Grant-Foster - is looking for a new program for his final season of eligibility after an injury-riddled junior campaign for Dana Altman and the Ducks.

And there's reason to believe Gonzaga could be in the conversation.

As a 4-star recruit in the class of 2023, Shelstad committed to Oregon out of a top three that also included Gonzaga and UCLA. Few has clearly kept up with the sharpshooting guard, giving him high praise ahead of Gonzaga's matchup with Oregon back on Dec. 21.

"Jackson Shelstad, their point guard, he's a big shotmaker, and can really, really shoot it," Few said. "And he's quick as heck. I think he'll play at the next level."

To add even more fuel to the fire, Ryan Nembhard - a point guard who knows a thing or two about transferring to Gonzaga - chimed in on the matter on social media.

Nembhard commented on Joe Tipton's post regarding Shelstad's intention to transfer, simply posting a pair of dog emojis to gently nudge the high-octane guard to consider a move to the Inland Northwest.

Ryan Nembhard already making a recruiting pitch for Jackson Shelstad on Instagram. https://t.co/USUtxszczl pic.twitter.com/9m3aF2WIDG — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 24, 2026

The 6'0 rising senior from West Linn, OR battled through an injury-filled 2025-26 season, averaging a career-high 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 34.8 minutes per game across 12 contests. Shelstad had 12 points and four assists against Gonzaga, his second-to-last game of the season before he re-injured his right hand, which knocked him out for the rest of the year.

Across his three years in Eugene, Shelstad has proven to be an adept scorer and tough shotmaker - shooting 35.2% on 5.3 attempts per game from beyond the arc. That included a career-high 37.9% on five attempts per game as a sophomore, when he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors. He was even listed on the preseason Wooden Award watch list heading into 2025-26, and was on his way to more accolades before the injury.

Zag fans are well aware of coach Few's affinity for two-point guard lineups, with the two best teams in school history - 2017 and 2021 - each featuring a pair of point guards playing together throughout the season.

It's easy to imagine a duo of Shelstad and Mario Saint-Supery providing a massive jolt of offense for the Zags, with both players showcasing strong outside shooting, playmaking, and decision-making with the ball in their hands.

Alongside the scoring abilities of Braden Huff down low and Davis Fogle on the wing, Gonzaga would boast an extremely fun-to-watch offense in 2026-27, breathing life into the new look Pac-12.