Save the date: Key deadlines, dates and periods for the 2022-23 season

After months of recruiting, transferring, scheduling and evaluating, it’s officially time to look ahead to the 2022-23 season. Many programs have yet to finalize their schedules, including Gonzaga, but there’s plenty of dates on the calendar already set in stone. From recruiting periods to National Signing Day, here’s a look at the most important deadlines and events this season:

Recruiting resumes: September 9 – November 6

The first official recruiting period of the season is open for nearly two months. During this time, NCAA rules allow for coaches to interact with recruits in any capacity, on or off campus, in-person or over the phone. This is different than a “quiet period”, which limits interaction to on-campus visits only.

For the Zags, Kraziness in the Kennel in early October is typically when most recruits make their official visit. In 2019, the infamous “tricky trio” of Jalen Suggs, Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther sat baseline as chants of “we want you!” hailed from the student section nearby. Similarly, Chet Holmgren and Walker Kessler made their official visits almost a year later to the date.

It's unknown as to who will make an appearance at this year’s Kraziness on Oct. 8, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility a future Zag will be in the crowd.

NCAA rules allot high school seniors five official visits until Oct. 14. After signing day, the recruiting period reopens from Nov. 11 through March 29.

Regular season begins: November 7

The moment we’ve waited months for finally arrives. The day Zags basketball officially returns is with a home game against North Florida, the first meeting between the programs. The Ospreys went 11-20 last year, 7-9 in ASUN play.

Just four days later, the Zags get their first marquee matchup of the season against Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Armed Forces Classic held in San Diego. The Veteran’s Day matchup pits legendary coaches Mark Few and Tom Izzo against one another for the first time in over a decade, with Izzo holding a 3-1 advantage all-time against Few.

The Spartans are the first high-profile program Gonzaga takes on in the nonconference slate, with bouts against Texas (Nov. 16) and Kentucky (Nov. 20) on the docket not long after. The PK85 in Portland could see Purdue and Duke matchups as well, making November a crucial stretch of basketball for the Zags.

Early signing period: November 10-17

The first period high school recruits can sign their letters of intent. While the regular season has just kicked off, some recruits decide to make their decision public well ahead of the traditional signing period in the spring.

For some, this stage can be seen as a formality if the recruit has already made their intentions clear with a strong verbal commitment. Such is the case for Dusty Stromer, the four-star combo guard from Sherman Oaks, California, who committed to Gonzaga in May. Barring a catastrophic swing, he’ll be a Zag in the fall of 2023.

Conference play starts: December 31

After battling through a gauntlet of nonconference foes, Gonzaga turns its attention to the West Coast Conference slate. Over a nine-week stretch of 16 games, the Zags are poised for another season atop the standings as the conference, while still talented, is not nearly as deep as it was last year. BYU and Santa Clara saw key contributors depart, and even if Saint Mary’s can stay afloat despite its losses, there’s a slim chance that the rest of the West will be able to keep up.

But no matter what, there’s always a good storyline to follow, like the final installments to the Gonzaga-BYU rivalry as WCC competitors. The Cougars decided to head for the Big 12 starting in the 2023-24 season, ending their decade-long membership in the WCC. The door is open for a potential home-and-home series in the future, but fans, players and coaches alike know that it just won’t be the same without the Zags and Cougars battling for conference supremacy well into early March.

The Zags head to Provo, Utah on Jan. 12 before hosting the Cougars on Feb. 11.

The journey to an 11th straight WCC regular season title begins as 2022 ends when Pepperdine pays a visit to Spokane on Dec. 31. It’s the earliest conference opener for the Zags since the 2017-18 campaign, and more importantly, the first in a while that won’t see students in attendance. The Kennel should be rocking regardless of who’s there, but the Kennel Club faithful will have to wait until Jan. 14 to see their Zags back in action live.

WCC Tournament: March 2-7

The Zags have been accustomed to earning a bye in the conference tournament, and should that trend should continue this season, they’d earn a spot in the semifinal round on March 6.

But unlike years past, there won’t be a sea of students decked in Gonzaga red and blue filling the Orleans Arena. Spring break runs from March 13-17, making it difficult for any student to watch the tournament in-person without missing school. Thankfully, Sin City has been very kind to the Zags over the years, so it won’t be completely void of GU supporters.

NCAA Tournament: March 14 – April 3

Will the Zags hear their name called first yet again on Selection Sunday? They’ve been the No. 1 overall seed in the big dance the last two seasons, and because we’re still a long time removed from the end of the season, no outcome can be ruled out. Gonzaga has earned a No. 1 seed in three of the past four NCAA Tournaments.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the schedule:

First and second round – March 16-19

Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight – March 23-26

Final Four and National Championship – April 1 and 3

National Signing Day(s): April 13 – May 18

The day (or days, technically) that dreams come true. In what has become a media spectacle over the years, National Signing Day is a big moment for coaches and players alike. Months and in some cases years of recruiting come down to this period, as the nation’s top recruits announce who they’ll play for the ensuing fall.

Because the window to sign a letter of intent is so wide, many recruits like to wait a few days or weeks even to make their decisions public, especially if they’ve received a lot of interest from different schools. Chet Holmgren waited six days (though it felt like an eternity) before committing to Gonzaga. Jalen Suggs took two days before going on national television to tell the country he was headed for Spokane.

There’s no right or wrong way when it comes to National Signing Day, a sentiment that only adds to the drama and excitement.