Top 40 recruit Luca Foster visits Gonzaga during exhibition opener
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs coasted to a 111-62 win over Northwest University on Sunday in the team's exhibition opener. It is the first of two exhibition games for the Zags this month, with the next one coming Oct. 27 at The Kennel against Division II opponent Western Oregon.
Gonzaga was paced by true freshman Davis Fogle, who scored 18 points on 8-12 shooting off the bench for the Bulldogs in his first game action. The 6'7 wing from Anacortes, WA blew up late in his high school career and looked fantastic on Sunday, getting out in transition and attacking the rim relentlessly, with a trio of dunks and a pair of mid-range jump shots to boot.
Fogle could end up playing a bigger role for Gonzaga this upcoming season, with Tyon Grant-Foster having his waiver request denied by the NCAA on Friday. The Grand Canyon transfer will have a preliminary injunction on Thursday, which could allow him to play for Gonzaga while his lawsuit against the NCAA is ongoing, but Fogle playing at a high level gives coach Few some serious insurance on the wing.
One of Gonzaga's other wings, Jalen Warley, played great on Sunday as well — although he spent most of his time on the floor playing power forward. The Virginia transfer grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, often snagging a board and going coast-to-coast, blending his physicality and playmaking skills into a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses.
Gonzaga got strong performances from the two point guards, Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supery, as well. Smith scored 15 points on 4-6 shooting along with a team-high four assists, doing most of his damage in the first half. Saint-Supery fell into foul trouble early, but came on late — drilling a pair of threes and finishing with 12 points and four rebounds on 4-5 shooting.
The Zags also had a VIP visitor in the house in Luca Foster, a 4-star recruit ranked No. 40 in the 2026 class. The 6'5 wing included Gonzaga in his top nine alongside Oregon, Michigan, Villanova, Ohio State, Virginia, Georgetown, Pitt, and Oklahoma. He's now taken visits to each program, and Gonzaga will hope his recent visit — and the Kennel crowd — sticks in his mind while he weighs his decision.
A strong outside shooter and well-rounded offensive player, Foster would become the third commitment in the 2026 class for Gonzaga alongside German guard Jack Kayil and center Sam Funches.
Take a look at the best shots from Gonzaga's exhibition win over Northwest on Sunday: