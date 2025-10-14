Top 50 recruit cancels upcoming visit with Gonzaga Bulldogs
For the second time in three weeks, a 4-star small forward cancelled an upcoming official visit to Gonzaga.
Anthony Felesi, a 4-star wing in the 2026 class, is no longer taking scheduled visits to Louisville and Gonzaga, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready. This comes after Herly Brutus cancelled his visit, which had been scheduled in tandem with center Sam Funches at Kraziness in the Kennel Oct. 3-5. Brutus instead committed to LSU.
Felesi has not made a commitment and was not coming off a recent visit, which makes this a bit of a surprise. The 6'5 guard has made three official visits — Pitt, San Diego State, and USC — and is scheduled to visit UCLA on Oct. 22, with Louisville (Oct. 25) and Gonzaga (Nov. 3) originally set to follow. Gonzaga was planning to host Felesi, who plays at Hurricane Prep in Utah, for the season opener against Texas Southern.
Whatever the case, it's another missed opportunity by coach Few and the Zags to land an impact recruit on the wing — something they have clearly prioritized based on offers in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Joining Brutus and Felesi on Gonzaga's radar was Ethan Harris, who committed to Iowa with Gonzaga in his top four, and Bo Ogden, who committed to Texas with Gonzaga in his top six, although he was always likely to play at Texas, where his father is the general manager.
Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked player in the class, had discussions about taking an official visit, but it never materialized. Baba Oladotun at No. 10 has also discussed a visit, but no other details are known right now.
Gonzaga did secure its first commitment earlier this month in Jack Kayil, a 6'5 guard from Germany who is considered one of the better European prospects in the class. Coach Few has not been afraid to dip into the international market these past few offseasons, and Kayil's impressive shooting and strong performance at the FIBA U18 championships this summer certainly flashed intriguing upside.
The Zags also welcomed Funches with a hearty cheer at Kraziness, which he spoke glowingly about after his visit, even saying Gonzaga is "really the obvious choice".
But now the staff has to feel even more pressure to land Funches and one of the team's final two scheduled official visits: Luca Foster, a top 40 wing and high-level scorer, or Cameron Holmes, a top 30 forward with elite athleticism and NBA bloodlines.
Foster will be on campus for Gonzaga's exhibition opener against Northwest University on Sunday, Oct. 19, while Holmes is set to visit on Nov. 8 when Gonzaga faces Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena.