Tracking how former Gonzaga stars performed in 2026 NBA Summer League

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs regularly put players into the NBA, and the 2026-27 season is shaping up to be the most Zag-heavy yet.

Last year. Ryan Nembhard and Malachi Smith both made their NBA debut, with Nembhard playing 60 games for the Dallas Mavericks while Smith appeared in 15 games down the stretch with the Brooklyn Nets.

This year a trio of Zags are hoping to make the league for the first time, led by All-American and 2,500 point scorer Graham Ike. Ike suited up for the Golden State Warrios on an Exhibit 10 contract, while both Tyon Grant-Foster (San Antonio) and Jalen Warley (Indiana) made their pro debuts as well.

Below is a look at how those three, as well as Nembhard and Anton Watson, performed in the Las Vegas Summer League, which wrapped up on Sunday:

Graham Ike - Golden State Warriors

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Mercedes Smith

6 games, 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, 47.1% on twos, 33.3% from 3, 84.6% FT, 22.6 MPG

Ike was instrumental in Golden State winning the Summer League championship, grabbing a game-high six offensive rebounds to go along with six points, three assists, and a block in 24 minutes. He finished a game-high +12 in a matchup that included top 3 pick Cameron Boozer, proven NBA star Cedric Coward, and All-American Yaxel Lendeborg.

Ike also played well for Golden State in three games in the California Summer League, averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, and has done more than enough to secure a two-way contract with the Warriors.

Anton Watson - Los Angeles Lakers

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anton Watson (28) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5 games, 19.5 MPG, 6.4 points, 2.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 44% (8-18) on twos, 20% (4-20) from 3

The Lakers used Watson in a variety of roles during summer league. He guarded 7'3 center Aday Mara in one game and was used as a point forward in another. The 6'8 forward was getting a real look as a potential two-way guy after spending all of last season in the G League with South Bay, and he showed real skill as a passer and defender - although 4-20 shooting from beyond the arc is still a glaring issue for the Spokane native.

Ryan Nembhard - Dallas Mavericks (traded to Atlanta)

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2 games, 31.7 MPG, 13.5 points, 8.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals

Nembhard looked great in a pair of games with Dallas in summer league, enough that another team came calling. The 6'0 guard - who averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists as a rookie last year - was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that also sent fellow Canadian Lu Dort to Atlanta via the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nembhard should get plenty of opportunity to run with the Hawks this season, where he'll compete with veteran CJ McCollum and rookie Kingston Flemings for minutes at point guard.

Tyon Grant-Foster - San Antonio Spurs

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Tyon Grant-Foster (7). | Photo by Erik Smith

3 games, 3.5 MPG, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist, 1-5 from the field

Grant-Foster didn't get cleared by the NBA fitness-to-play panel until just before the NBA draft, limiting his opportunities to work out with teams in the pre-draft process. He caught on with San Antonio but got limited run in the summer league, and will now hope to find his way onto a G League roster in order to keep fighting for a chance in the NBA.

Jalen Warley - Indiana Pacers

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8). | Photo by Erik Smith

3 games, 13.7 MPG, 2.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 2-14 from the field, 0-3 from 3, 1-1 FT line

Warley worked out with Indiana before the draft, and he liked the organization enough to turn down Exhibit 10 offers to stay with them in summer league. The 6'6 wing earned a solid amount of playing time in his three appearances and showcased strong defensive instincts, but he didn't shoot the ball particularly well - which is a major concern for him heading to the next level.

Warley will likely get a chance to compete for Indiana's G League team this fall.