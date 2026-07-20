NBA Finals Odds: Heat Ahead of Cavaliers, Sixers, Warriors Amidst LeBron James Pursuit

One major domino in the 2026 NBA offseason has yet to fall, as future Hall of Famer LeBron James remains a free agent and could sign with any team ahead of the 2026-27 season.

James isn’t the only player with an uncertain future after the Toronto Raptors-Los Angeles Clippers deal for Kawhi Leonard was put on hold, but since he’s willing to take a pay cut for his basketball happiness, James could end up just about anywhere in the offseason.

The four-time NBA champion decided to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after playing with the team since the 2018-19 season, and it seems that the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors are the most-likely landing spots for the 41-year-old.

While DraftKings has removed the “next team odds” for James, the NBA Finals odds for next season are a potential indicator on the superstar’s next team. Miami (+1800) currently leads the way, though all four squads are pretty close in the market at this point in the offseason.

NBA Finals Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs: +270

Oklahoma City Thunder: +270

New York Knicks: +850

Boston Celtics: +1300

Miami Heat: +1800

Philadelphia 76ers: +2000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2500

Toronto Raptors: +2500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500

Detroit Pistons: +2500

Denver Nuggets: +2500

Golden State Warriors: +3000

Los Angeles Lakers: +3500

The Heat jumped to +1800 to win the Finals after adding Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, but it’s notable that they remain ahead of the Cavaliers and 76ers in the odds to win the Finals.

Philly made a major move this offseason, acquiring Jaylen Brown in a deal with the Boston Celtics while Cleveland hasn’t made a major addition after losing in four games to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Still, if the Cavs were truly the favorite – or expected to land James – it’s possible oddsmakers would move them up in this list.

Ultimately, I think the odds showcase that this is a true toss up for James’ next team. While Cleveland may have the highest ceiling if he ends up there, it appears that Miami with Antetokounmpo has a higher ceiling – in the eyes of oddsmakers – than both the Cavs and 76ers at this point.

Golden State is further down the odds board at +3000, as Jimmy Butler’s torn ACL certainly puts a damper on the team’s prospects to start the season in a loaded Western Conference.

During the 2025-26 season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He then was the Lakers’ best player in the postseason, leading them past the Houston Rockets in the first round with Luka Doncic out and Austin Reaves sidelined for several games.

If he joins any of these teams and can still channel that level of play, he’d be a massive addition – especially at a reduced salary.

James has ties to both Miami and Cleveland, and it seems that oddsmakers believe Miami would be his best chance to win a title.

There’s no doubt that James' decision will ultimately shake up the odds to win the Finals ahead of training camp.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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