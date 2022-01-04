Gonzaga vs. USF postponed

Gonzaga’s (11-2) third game in a row has been called off after reports have come out that the Zags’ Thursday matchup against the University of San Francisco (13-1) has been postponed. Reported first by CBS Sports, the game was put on hold while GU continues to deal with health and safety protocols.

The Zags have now not played a game since Dec. 28, but have only been known to be in protocol since last Thursday when it was announced that their contest against Loyola Marymount set for New Year’s would be canceled.

USF has also not played a game since last Tuesday, when the Dons beat the Academy of Art 111-78 to round out their nonconference schedule. The Dons aren’t dealing with COVID-19 related protocols right now, but their first two West Coast Conference opponents in Saint Mary’s and the Zags are out because of their respective university’s health and safety protocols.

In total, the WCC has five programs out of action for the time being with protocols, the other three being the San Diego, Pacific and Portland. As a result of these pauses, the WCC hasn’t seen any of its conference games tip off yet this season despite that action was supposed to get underway last Thursday.

At this time, it’s also known that Pepperdine’s game with USD on Thursday has now been pushed back to next Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to the Waves. Other games that have been postponed so far will look to be made up by the WCC in the coming weeks on Mondays and Tuesdays according to reports. Several teams could be playing three games a week to finish out their conference schedule in time as a result.

Three other conference matchups are supposed to take place on the 6th, but the COVID-19 statuses of the Pacific Tigers, who are set to take on BYU, and the Portland Pilots, who are scheduled for a game at LMU, are still unknown. That leaves Thursday’s contest between Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s as the only one that doesn’t involve a team currently known to be in health and safety protocols.

At this point for GU, Pepperdine is the next scheduled opponent, with a game at the McCarthey Athletic Center set for Saturday.