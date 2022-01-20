Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga vs USF Basketball Game

Tipoff is tonight at 8 PM

Thursday night the #1 ranked Gonzaga basketball team plays host to the University of San Francisco Dons, tipoff is at 8 PM Pacific. Before the game starts make sure to catch all of Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau's conversation with Dons head coach Todd Golden. 

Plus see our full by the numbers breakdown on what to look for tonight from both teams

Also make sure to subscribe to all the Gonzaga Nation social media feeds so you never miss any of pre or post game analysis from Adam Morrison or Dan Dickau. 

In case you can't make it to tonight's game here is all the information on where, when and how you watch. 

After the game is over Gonzaga Nation is you source for the best exclusive post game analysis and reaction. Nobody gets better access and give you better views on Gonzaga Basketball, the best team and fanbase in the nation. 

