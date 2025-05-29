WCC reveals Gonzaga's conference matchups for 2025-26 season
The West Coast Conference unveiled the 18-game league schedule for each of its 12 members on Thursday.
Gonzaga, entering its final season as a member of the WCC, will play seven home-and-away series, two only-home opponents and two only-away opponents during conference play, which is set to begin Dec. 28.
Before the Bulldogs head off to join the revamped Pac-12 — along with Washington State and Oregon State — they look to defend their conference tournament crown once and for all with another WCC title in 2026. The Zags have won the WCC Tournament 22 times since its inception in 1987, including 20 with Mark Few at the helm.
Gonzaga, which has been a member of the WCC since 1979, will officially join the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026. With the Zags moving on, the league has brought in Seattle as a full-time member starting this upcoming season. The Redhawks had spent the last 12 years in the Western Athletic Conference, highlighted by three straight 20-win campaigns under head coach Chris Victor from 2022-2024.
The Redhawks are one of Gonzaga's home-and-away opponents next season, adding on another trip to Seattle for the Zags with a nonleague matchup against UCLA already scheduled for Dec. 13.
Gonzaga will also see Saint Mary’s, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Washington State, Portland, Pepperdine twice during the regular season. Oregon State and San Diego will host the Zags without having to travel to Spokane next season, while Loyola Marymount and Pacific will visit Gonzaga without a return game on their respective home courts.
Here's a closer look at each WCC school's schedule for next season, as specific dates, tip times and broadcast information for each contest are to be announced at a later date.
Gonzaga
Home: LMU, Pacific
Away: Oregon State, San Diego
Home and Away: Saint Mary’s, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Washington State, Seattle, Portland, Pepperdine
Loyola Marymount
Home: Saint Mary's, Portland
Away: Gonzaga, Pepperdine
Home and Away: Santa Clara, San Francisco, Washington State, Seattle, Oregon State, Pacific, San Diego
Oregon State
Home: Gonzaga, Pepperdine
Away: Saint Mary's, Portland
Home and Away: Santa Clara, San Francisco, Washington State, Seattle, LMU, Pacific, San Diego
Pacific
Home: Saint Mary's, Seattle
Away: Gonzaga, Washington State
Home and Away: Santa Clara, San Francisco, Oregon State, LMU, Pepperdine, Portland, San Diego
Pepperdine
Home: San Francisco, LMU
Away: Santa Clara, Oregon State
Home and Away: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, Washington State, Seattle, Portland, Pacific, San Diego
Portland
Home: Santa Clara, Oregon State
Away: San Francisco, LMU
Home and Away: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, Washington State, Seattle, Pepperdine, Pacific, San Diego
Saint Mary’s
Home: Oregon State, San Diego
Away: LMU, Pacific
Home and Away: Gonzaga, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Washington State, Seattle, Pepperdine, Portland
San Diego
Home: Gonzaga, Washington State
Away: Saint Mary's, Seattle
Home and Away: Santa Clara, San Francisco, Oregon State, LMU, Pepperdine, Portland, Pacific
San Francisco
Home: Washington State, Portland
Away: Seattle, Pepperdine
Home and Away: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, Santa Clara, Oregon State, LMU, Pacific, San Diego
Santa Clara
Home: Seattle, Pepperdine
Away: Washington State, Portland
Home and Away: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco, Oregon State, LMU, Pacific, San Diego
Seattle
Home: San Diego, San Francisco
Away: Santa Clara, Pacific
Home and Away: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, Washington State, Oregon State, LMU, Pepperdine, Portland
Washington State
Home: Santa Clara, Pacific
Away: San Francisco, San Diego
Home and Away: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, Seattle, Oregon State, LMU, Pepperdine, Portland