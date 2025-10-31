What Gonzaga guard Adam Miller said ahead of 2025-26 season
The 2024-25 season was Gonzaga's worst three-point shooting campaign in Mark Few's 26 years as a head coach. With far and away the team's best shooter from that squad, Nolan Hickman, out the door, it was paramount that the team find key reinforcements on the perimeter.
Enter Adam Miller, who was Gonzaga's first transfer portal addition of the offseason and projects to be the team's starting shooting guard when the season gets underway officially on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Miller began his collegiate career at Illinois in 2020-21, and made stops at LSU in 2022-23 and Arizona State in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Last year for the Sun Devils, the 6'3 guard shot a blistering 42.9% from three on 4.4 attempts per game, and his floor spacing and veteran experience will make him a valuable part of coach Few's team this upcoming season.
Miller caught up with Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI to discuss his relationship with the coaching staff, how he's mentoring the team's younger players, and more clarity on his role and expectations this year.
(Watch the full interview at the bottom of this story)
On playing for Gonzaga after playing against them last year
"It felt much better playing on this side. It gets really loud in there, and I think that's the whole life of this program. I think coach [Few] has done a good job over the years building a tradition and a culture, and the fans just live in it. They bring us energy, and we give them energy. It all adds up, it's bigger than the fans and the team."
On reconnecting with Stephen Gentry
"We already had that relationship, we won a lot of games together when we were at Illinois. And then he went to GU and I went to LSU after that, and we always had that relationship. And there were times before he wanted me to come here, and I wish I had. But we're here now, and I'm just happy to be a Zag and be working with him. He's an offensive guru, loves basketball and is dedicated to it. I just listen and try to apply everything he says."
On his relationship with Chicago native Zach Norvell
"He makes it easy for me because he just knows the blueprint. He lived it and he sees it, and he's been in the program for many years, and he's been where I want to go. So it's like there's no other person better equipped to guide me and help me along the way than Zach Norvell. He passed down the number 23 to me, carrying on that legacy. And he went to Simeon and I went to Morgan Park, both of them are on the same street in Chicago. We're competitive every day and it's just really a brotherhood."
On being a leader and veteran mentor
"I just learned a lot of tricks along the way. When I was young, I had a lot of good leaders and I've been on the side of winning, and I've been on the side of losing lately. The past couple of years more on the side of losing. So just trying to get back to [winning] and helping these guys with everything I know and just letting them know that this goes quick and that you should be grateful for everything. Shoot, it's been a journey for me, and to be here at this point in time, I'm just absolutely grateful. So I want to pass that on to them."
On adjusting to Gonzaga's style
"Just be aggressive and play off my shot. Understanding that there's going to be a lot of shots out there with guys like Graham Ike and [Braden] Huff taking a lot of attention, so playing off my shot and being me. A month ago, when we were out here, I was trying to fit in too much instead of being who I was. So they kind of had to pull me out a little bit, but I'm in a good spot right now."
On balancing team and individual goals
"My teammates help out a lot. Seeing them push themselves to try to get to their goals, keeping a free mind and staying locked in at all times. You can't be too high and you can't be too low. Understanding that when I'm on the court [I'm] giving my all, but when it's time to go home making sure I take time to myself, take care of my body as much as possible, and valuing my time in each space that I'm in."