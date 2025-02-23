What Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard said after loss to Saint Mary’s
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were outplayed early and late by the rival Saint Mary’s Gaels, who won 74-67 at the Kennel on Saturday night to clinch the outright West Coast Conference championship.
“We had chances and we got close later in the game to make a play defensively and I think we just messed up a lot of assignments and we didn’t get offensive rebounds at the same time,” senior guard Ryan Nembhard said. “We got within two, three, one, many times.”
Gonzaga fell behind 11-0 and never had the lead against their biggest rival. They did tie it in the second half but Gaels freshman Mikey Lewis exploited the zone defense and kept hitting clutch 3-pointers — he was 5 of 7 overall for the game — as Saint Mary’s spoiled Senior Night at the Kennel.
The Zags (21-8, 12-4) finish the regular season on the road with games against Santa Clara on Tuesday night and San Francisco on Saturday night. The Zags lost 103-99 to Santa Clara at the Kennel on Jan. 18 and beat USF 88-77 on Feb. 13. Gonzaga and San Francisco are currently tied for second place in the WCC.
“There’s a lot to play for still, there’s a lot we can still accomplish this year. We’ll figure it out,” Nembhard said.
Here are the highlights from the postgame press conference.
Nolan Hickman on missed assignments against Lewis
“Just miscommunications, I would say, on the most part. Our bigs were having to come out. Just miscommunications, not knowing where he was at.”
Nembhard on the Zags being outrebounded by 12
“That stat kind of tells you a lot. Our emphasis this week was rebounding the ball. We thought if we won the rebounding battle or kept it close, we’d probably win the game.”
Nembhard on the key if the Zags and Gaels have a rematch in the conference tourney
“Probably rebounding.”
Hickman on the loss on Senior Night
“Obviously, I’m upset. Any game I lose, I would be mad. It’s how the game goes.”
Nembhard on Santa Clara making a WCC and school-record 23 3-pointers
“We’ll have a better plan this time than we did last time. We’ll be a little more dialed into what they’re doing. We’ll figure it out tomorrow and the next day. It’s a short prep so we’ve got to flush this one.”
Nembhard on playing at the Kennel for the last time
“It’s special. It’s a special place to play hoops. Get chills every time. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win on Senior Night in front of them because they’re the best fans in the world. It’s unfortunate.”
Hickman on playing in front of the Kennel Club a final time
“Greatest fans in the world. Shoutout to the Kennel Club, shout to our fans, man. Yeah man, it’s been a great four years. The journey’s been great. Guys have been nothing but welcoming. Yeah man, love the Kennel Club. Love all you guys.”
