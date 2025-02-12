Julian Strawther selected to NBA Rising Stars game
The Gonzaga men's basketball program will indeed be represented at the NBA's All-Star festivities in San Francisco this weekend, as Julian Strawther is set to compete in the Rising Stars Game after receiving the nod from the NBA on Wednesday.
Strawther has taken a considerable leap in production and responsibility in his second season with the Denver Nuggets, the team that acquired his draft rights after he was selected by the Indiana Pacers 29th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-7 Las Vegas native has played in 54 of the team's 56 games this season, including three starts, and logs 22.5 minutes per game — up from 10.9 his rookie year. Strawther increased his scoring average to 9.6 points per contest (4.5 last season) while pulling down more rebounds (2.2, up from 1.2) and dishing out more assists (1.4, up from 0.9) than he did in his first year as a pro. The Nuggets are 26-8 when Strawther logs 20 or more minutes and 3-0 when he's in the starting lineup.
Strawther also boasts the best 3-point percentage (36.2%) of all second-year guards (minimum four attempts per game) and has shot 50% or better when attempting at least five field goals in 20 games this season, the most of any second-year bench player. He ranks first in total points (479), minutes played (1,112), field goals made (170), field goals attempted (388), 3-pointers made (79) and 3-point field goals attempted (215) among second-year bench players.
Strawther, who became the 17th Nuggets player in team history to be named to the Rising Stars game, will replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, who suffered an ankle sprain on Monday and was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets in Denver.
The 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game will feature three teams composed of 21 rookies and sophomores competing in a mini-tournament for the right to play in theNBA's new All-Star Game format. The fourth team in the field will be comprised of G-League players. Honorary coaches Tim Hardaway Sr., Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin drafted their respective teams on Feb. 4.
Strawther joins Washington Wizards rookie duo Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly, Trail Blazers sophomore Toumani Camara, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Yves Missi, Detroit Pistons sophomore Ausar Thompson and his brother, Houston Rockets rookie Amen, who was selected with the first overall pick in the Rising Stars draft.
The 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco is set to tip off at 6 p.m. PT on TNT, TruTV and Max.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.