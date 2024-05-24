What’s next for Zach Collins?
Obviously, the keys to the car were handed over to 7-foot-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama immediately after he was selected first overall in last year’s NBA Draft. But Collins looked to be a viable running mate next to the eventual NBA Rookie of the Year, especially after putting together arguably his best season as a pro in 2022-23. The former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout signed a two-year extension that would pay him $16.7 million in 2024-25 and over $18 million the following season.
The initial results were mixed. Collins was featured plenty at the center position (he posted a career-high 22.7% usage rate) and nearly matched his scoring output from the season prior (11.2 points in 2023-24, 11.6 points in 2022-23) though he wasn’t consistent shooting from outside the arc. The 6-foot-11 post shot 32.0% from downtown, the lowest in his career since his rookie season, while shooting 48.4% from the field overall — down from 51.8% in 2022-23.
Some of Collins’ offensive struggles can be attributed to San Antonio’s point guard situation. Jeremy Sochan was often taken with bringing the ball up the floor, a responsibility that was new to the 6-foot-8 forward out of Baylor. Tre Jones was the most consistent floor general on the roster, though it took San Antonio’s coaching staff a while before it swapped in the 20-year-old at the point guard spot. Collins moved to the bench as well.
On the defensive end of the floor, Collins was tasked with guarding some of the league’s best big men in the post. Rim protection has never been a big part of his game, though Collins still posted the highest defensive win shares of his career (1.5). It also helped to have the league’s leader in blocks on the backside for help.
Wembanyama is shaping up to be quite the defensive anchor for the foreseeable future, evidenced by his 3.6 blocks per game and spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team. For Collins, his ability to space the floor and produce on the offensive end is what will determine his long-term future with the Spurs, who have two top-10 picks (No. 4 and No. 8) in next month’s NBA Draft and could have more than $30 million in cap space to use in free agency.
The need for more playmaking and 3-point shooting on the roster is clear. Collins has proven to be a solid outside shooter in his career, as he shot 37.4% from downtown in 2022-23. If he can find his rhythm and San Antonio is patient in its rebuild, there’s a chance Collins will have a better 2024-25 season with more talent surrounding him. Collins will also be coming off surgery for a torn labrum he suffered in the season finale.