Where Gonzaga landed in the preseason AP Top 25 basketball rankings

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a new-look roster heading into a new-look conference, but through all the change, one thing remains the same: the Zags are projected as one of the top college basketball teams in the country.

Gonzaga made its 17th straight appearance on the preseason AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday morning. The Zags are one of four programs to be ranked in 17 consecutive years, alongside Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky.

The Zags come in at No. 15 overall with 637 votes, just behind Miami (650) and ahead of defending champion Michigan (605).

New team, same respect

Gonzaga Bulldogs Braden Huff (34) and Massamba Diop (35). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga debuts at No. 15 with a roster that only includes two returners from last year's rotation - senior big man Braden Huff and sophomore wing Davis Fogle - along with a bevy of new faces, including four who are currently in eligibility limbo with the NCAA.

Huff and Fogle will be joined by Arizona State transfer center Massamba Diop, Houston transfer wing Isiah Harwell, and - if he maintains his eligibility - Florida transfer point guard Xaivian Lee.

That starting five rivals just about anyone in the country, with a great balance of go-to scorers (Huff, Fogle), perimeter defense (Lee, Harwell) and rim protection (Diop).

The three-point shooting is a bit of a question mark, but Gonzaga has plenty of that coming off the bench in Dayton transfer Javon Bennett, Florida State transfer Chauncey Wiggins, and incoming freshman Luca Foster. Bennett is currently eligible after the Ohio Supreme Court reversed the NCAA's stay request, while Wiggins remains ineligible, with the lawsuit in Georgia still stayed.

The Zags have more uncertainty on the roster than ever before, but it's not hard to see why they are ranked in the top 15 - the talent is undeniable, and Few is one of the best coaches at getting a group like this to coalesce over the course of the season.

Plenty of early tests

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has non-conference matchups against three ranked teams in Duke (2), Michigan State (6), and UCLA (22), as well as Purdue, which received 53 votes, putting them in 28th place.

The Zags also take on No. 12 Arkansas in Fayetteville in an exhibition game on Oct. 24, and could face No. 20 Alabama in game two of the Player's Era Festival. Game three in PEF has four potential opponents, including No. 14 Miami and No. 16 Michigan, as well as TCU, which received 17 votes, and Creighton, which did not receive any votes.

Utah State, which Gonzaga will face twice in the Pac-12 regular season, received two votes, while former WCC foe Santa Clara had one.

Gonzaga vs. Arkansas is set to tip at 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, Oct. 24, and will be broadcast on SECN+.