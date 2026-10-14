Gonzaga guard Javon Bennett regains eligibility after Ohio Supreme Court ruling

Another day, another change to the eligibility status of a Gonzaga player, now with less than three weeks until the season officially begins.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court stayed the decision made by the Ohio Court of Appeals, meaning eligibility is restored for all the players in that lawsuit, including Gonzaga point guard Javon Bennett.

The Ohio Supreme Court also ordered a briefing on the impact of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's executive order, which makes all class of 2022 seniors eligible to compete in the state of Ohio. While Bennett played for Dayton in Ohio last year, this executive order only applies to student-athletes currently competing in the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered briefing on the impact of Governor DeWine's executive on the Borovicanin five-for-five case.



In the meantime, it has stayed the decision of the Ohio Court of Appeals -- restoring the lower court's injunction and making those players eligible. pic.twitter.com/ITPKKgRRId — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) October 14, 2026

However, the EO is part of why the Ohio Supreme Court is staying the decision and restoring eligibility to all players in the Borovicanin case, and it could cause a ripple effect throughout the courts in these various NCAA lawsuits.

Javon Bennett's eligibility battle takes another turn

Gonzaga Bulldogs Javon Bennett (2). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Bennett has been on a roller coaster of eligibility these past few months. The 5'10 guard was first made eligible on July 9 through the injunction granted in Ohio, but became ineligible about a month later on Aug. 17 when that injunction was stayed by the Ohio Court of Appeals.

Now he's back cleared to play, and will suit up for Gonzaga Oct. 24 in a road exhibition matchup at Arkansas - provided nothing changes between now and then.

Bennett spent one year at Merrimack and the last three at Dayton, culminating in a senior year where he averaged 15.8 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 34.7% on 7.0 three point attempts per game and earning First Team All A-10 honors.

Coach Few called Bennett - who sat out at Kraziness in the Kennel with a shoulder injury - the best three point shooter on the roster, and he'll provide much-needed scoring and spacing in the backcourt.

What Bennett's return means for Gonzaga's roster

Following the update on Bennett, 13 of the 15 players on coach Few's roster are currently eligible to compete - with international big man Izan Almansa and Florida State fifth-year senior transfer Chauncey Wiggins the lone holdouts.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins (9) at 2026 Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Wiggins had his lawsuit in Georgia stayed by the state court of appeals, meaning he is ineligible while the case is ongoing. That could change - like it just did for Bennett in Ohio - but for now, the 6'10 stretch forward is unable to participate in Gonzaga's exhibition or regular season games.

Almansa has yet to be cleared by the NCAA due to his experience playing professionally with the G League Ignite, the Perth Wildcats in the NBL, and in Europe with Real Madrid. Multiple other Europeans across college basketball were granted eligibility this month - including St. John's point guard Quinn Ellis on Tuesday - so an update could be coming soon for the 6'10 forward.

The status for Bennett, Wiggins, and Florida transfer Xaivian Lee - who is eligible via a TRO in the state of California - could change multiple times throughout the next few weeks and into the 2026-27 season, a frustrating reality the NCAA is seemingly okay with, despite having the ability to end the confusion and let these student-athletes play.

Gonzaga, with Bennett, will face Arkansas in an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1:00 PM PT. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.