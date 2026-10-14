Gonzaga guard Javon Bennett regains eligibility after Ohio Supreme Court ruling
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Another day, another change to the eligibility status of a Gonzaga player, now with less than three weeks until the season officially begins.
On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court stayed the decision made by the Ohio Court of Appeals, meaning eligibility is restored for all the players in that lawsuit, including Gonzaga point guard Javon Bennett.
The Ohio Supreme Court also ordered a briefing on the impact of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's executive order, which makes all class of 2022 seniors eligible to compete in the state of Ohio. While Bennett played for Dayton in Ohio last year, this executive order only applies to student-athletes currently competing in the state of Ohio.
However, the EO is part of why the Ohio Supreme Court is staying the decision and restoring eligibility to all players in the Borovicanin case, and it could cause a ripple effect throughout the courts in these various NCAA lawsuits.
Javon Bennett's eligibility battle takes another turn
Bennett has been on a roller coaster of eligibility these past few months. The 5'10 guard was first made eligible on July 9 through the injunction granted in Ohio, but became ineligible about a month later on Aug. 17 when that injunction was stayed by the Ohio Court of Appeals.
Now he's back cleared to play, and will suit up for Gonzaga Oct. 24 in a road exhibition matchup at Arkansas - provided nothing changes between now and then.
Bennett spent one year at Merrimack and the last three at Dayton, culminating in a senior year where he averaged 15.8 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 34.7% on 7.0 three point attempts per game and earning First Team All A-10 honors.
Coach Few called Bennett - who sat out at Kraziness in the Kennel with a shoulder injury - the best three point shooter on the roster, and he'll provide much-needed scoring and spacing in the backcourt.
What Bennett's return means for Gonzaga's roster
Following the update on Bennett, 13 of the 15 players on coach Few's roster are currently eligible to compete - with international big man Izan Almansa and Florida State fifth-year senior transfer Chauncey Wiggins the lone holdouts.
Wiggins had his lawsuit in Georgia stayed by the state court of appeals, meaning he is ineligible while the case is ongoing. That could change - like it just did for Bennett in Ohio - but for now, the 6'10 stretch forward is unable to participate in Gonzaga's exhibition or regular season games.
Almansa has yet to be cleared by the NCAA due to his experience playing professionally with the G League Ignite, the Perth Wildcats in the NBL, and in Europe with Real Madrid. Multiple other Europeans across college basketball were granted eligibility this month - including St. John's point guard Quinn Ellis on Tuesday - so an update could be coming soon for the 6'10 forward.
The status for Bennett, Wiggins, and Florida transfer Xaivian Lee - who is eligible via a TRO in the state of California - could change multiple times throughout the next few weeks and into the 2026-27 season, a frustrating reality the NCAA is seemingly okay with, despite having the ability to end the confusion and let these student-athletes play.
Gonzaga, with Bennett, will face Arkansas in an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1:00 PM PT. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.
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Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB