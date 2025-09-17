Where Gonzaga's recruiting targets landed in updated 2027 class rankings
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been very active on the recruiting trail this summer, setting up five official visits with recruits in the 2026 class.
The Zags have also begun pursuing targets in the 2027 class, with six known targets on the program's radar currently.
Those six players all had their ranking refreshed on Wednesday when 247Sports updated their top 150 following the summer evaluation period.
The top-ranked player on Gonzaga's radar is DeMarcus Henry, who went from No. 22 in the class up to No. 16, earning 5-star status in 247's composite rankings. Henry is a 6'6 wing who is set to play at Compass Prep in Arizona this fall, the same high school that recently featured Gonzaga freshman Davis Fogle.
Henry is the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, who played college football at Cincinnati. However, both Henry's siblings are at Ohio State — his brother as a wide receiver in the 2026 class and his sister on the women's basketball team as a redshirt last year.
Cincinnati and Ohio State are both in the mix alongside Gonzaga for the high-flying wing, as well as Oregon, Washington, and UNLV.
The big riser on Gonzaga's radar is Jalen Davis, a 6'4 guard from Bremerton, WA, who went from No. 33 all the way up to No. 18 in the updated rankings. Davis is a combo guard who is the top-ranked prospect in the state of Washington.
The local pull should help Gonzaga in its pursuit of Davis, although he did recently schedule a visit to Washington and has offers from programs like Houston, USC, Oregon, and TCU.
One of Gonzaga's most recent targets is 6'11 center Darius Wabbington, who fell eight spots from No. 23 to No. 31 in the updated rankings. Wabbington is a versatile big man from Phoenix whom the Zags visited two weeks ago. The No. 5-ranked center in the class, Wabbington, is also getting major interest from Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Texas, Louisville, and Purdue, among others.
Gonzaga has been in contact with 6'5 wing Dooney Johnson the longest of anyone in the 2027 class, pursuing the Milwaukee product as soon as the contact period opened. Johnson moved up three spots from No. 44 to No. 41 in the updated rankings and remains a big-time target for the Zags, who sent assistant coach Zach Norvell out to see him a few weeks ago. Johnson is a versatile two-way wing from the Midwest — similar to Norvell out of high school — and it's clear Gonzaga sees some major upside here.
Gonzaga's final known target in the 2027 class is Gene Roebuck, who fell from No. 40 to No. 48 in the updated rankings. Roebuck is a 6'5 wing from La Mirada, CA, coming in as the top-ranked recruit in the state of California. The high scorer already has offers from Kansas, UCLA, Arizona State, Cal, and San Francisco.