Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga showing interest in top 25 prospect from 2027 recruiting class

Gonzaga is in to watch 2027 center Darius Wabbington on Friday

Andy Patton

Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) defends Sunnyslope Vikings Darius Wabbington (21).
Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) defends Sunnyslope Vikings Darius Wabbington (21). / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have heavily invested time and energy into pursuing the biggest names in the 2026 recruiting class, with five official visits coming up over the next two months.

But rest assured, Mark Few and his staff are keeping their eyes peeled for prospects who fit Gonzaga's system in the 2027 class as well, and a new target has emerged.

Center Darius Wabbington from Phoenix, AZ, is drawing interest from Gonzaga, with a report from Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers indicating the Zags will have someone in attendance to watch Wabbington on Friday.

The 6'11, 245-pound big man is a four-star recruit ranked No. 23 overall in the 2027 class at 247Sports, coming in as the No. 3-ranked center. ESPN ranked him No. 20 in the class, while On3 also has him No. 23 overall.

Gonzaga has not made Wabbington a scholarship offer, although plenty of other high-profile programs have — including Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, Texas, Maryland, Villanova, and Washington, among others.

Sunnyslope forward Darius Wabbington (21) dribbles up the court against Millennium forward Kingston Tosi (24).
January 23, 2025; Goodyear, Ariz.; USA; Sunnyslope forward Darius Wabbington (21) dribbles up the court against Millennium forward Kingston Tosi (24). / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a sophomore at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, Wabbington averaged 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while leading his team to a 21-9 record in the top division of Arizona high school hoops. His performance as a sophomore led MaxPreps to name him an honorable mention All-American.

Wabbington also turned heads with a strong performance at Peach Jam this summer, showcasing a variety of post moves around the rim, good ball-handling skills for his size, and developing shooting touch, which could make him an extremely versatile offensive weapon at the next level.

Not many programs in college basketball can claim to successfully develop big men on offense like Gonzaga can, which has made it a premier destination for players like Wabbington. The chance to gobble up touches in a high usage role for one of the most dynamic offensive coaches in the country in Few is tough for any big man to turn down, and immediately makes Gonzaga a real player in Wabbington's recruitment — especially if they end up offering a scholarship.

Wabbington is one of a handful of players targeted by Gonzaga in the 2027 class. The Zags have made offers to three 4-star guards: Dooney Johnson from Milwaukee, Jalen Davis from Bremerton, WA, and Gene Roebuck III from California.

Davis is ranked No. 33 in the class, with Roebuck (No. 40), and Johnson (No. 44) not far behind.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball