Gonzaga showing interest in top 25 prospect from 2027 recruiting class
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have heavily invested time and energy into pursuing the biggest names in the 2026 recruiting class, with five official visits coming up over the next two months.
But rest assured, Mark Few and his staff are keeping their eyes peeled for prospects who fit Gonzaga's system in the 2027 class as well, and a new target has emerged.
Center Darius Wabbington from Phoenix, AZ, is drawing interest from Gonzaga, with a report from Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers indicating the Zags will have someone in attendance to watch Wabbington on Friday.
The 6'11, 245-pound big man is a four-star recruit ranked No. 23 overall in the 2027 class at 247Sports, coming in as the No. 3-ranked center. ESPN ranked him No. 20 in the class, while On3 also has him No. 23 overall.
Gonzaga has not made Wabbington a scholarship offer, although plenty of other high-profile programs have — including Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, Texas, Maryland, Villanova, and Washington, among others.
As a sophomore at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, Wabbington averaged 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while leading his team to a 21-9 record in the top division of Arizona high school hoops. His performance as a sophomore led MaxPreps to name him an honorable mention All-American.
Wabbington also turned heads with a strong performance at Peach Jam this summer, showcasing a variety of post moves around the rim, good ball-handling skills for his size, and developing shooting touch, which could make him an extremely versatile offensive weapon at the next level.
Not many programs in college basketball can claim to successfully develop big men on offense like Gonzaga can, which has made it a premier destination for players like Wabbington. The chance to gobble up touches in a high usage role for one of the most dynamic offensive coaches in the country in Few is tough for any big man to turn down, and immediately makes Gonzaga a real player in Wabbington's recruitment — especially if they end up offering a scholarship.
Wabbington is one of a handful of players targeted by Gonzaga in the 2027 class. The Zags have made offers to three 4-star guards: Dooney Johnson from Milwaukee, Jalen Davis from Bremerton, WA, and Gene Roebuck III from California.
Davis is ranked No. 33 in the class, with Roebuck (No. 40), and Johnson (No. 44) not far behind.