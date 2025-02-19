Where to watch Gonzaga-Washington State basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3 WCC) will make the short drive to Pullman to face the Washington State Cougars (16-11, 6-8 WCC) in a West Coast Conference men's basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs are looking to stay within reach of Saint Mary's for the WCC regular season championship. They trail the Gaels by two games with four to play — including Saturday's SMC-Gonzaga showdown in Spokane.
Washington State has lost six of its last seven games, but can still get to 20 wins by running the table. The Cougars are ranked No. 98 in the NCAA NET Rankings and will need to win the WCC Tournament to get into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga is ranked No. 11 in the NET and is projected to be a No. 8 seed in March Madness. The Zags have a chance to significantly improve their seed with a strong finish to the season — and Mark Few's team appears to be peaking.
The Bulldogs were historically efficient in their 107-55 win over Pepperdine on Saturday, setting a program record for the most assists in a single game with 33. They shot 57 percent from the field, made 12 3-pointers and dominated the paint 54-20.
Gonzaga is favored by 12.5 points over Washington State. ESPN's BPI predictions give the Zags an 85.6% chance of beating the Cougars.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Gonzaga's WCC road game at Washington State on Wednesday night.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA AT WASHINGTON STATE
Who: Gonzaga at Washington State in a WCC matchup
When: 6 p.m. PT | Wednesday, Feb. 29
Where: Beasley Coliseum | Pullman, Washington
TV channel: ESPN2/ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Live stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio stations: Listen on SiriusXM channel 382 (Gonzaga broadcast); 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Spokane area)
Live audio stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network.
Betting: Gonzaga -12.5 (-102)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
