Would Gonzaga be a good fit for San Francisco Dons transfer Malik Thomas?
Malik Thomas is a name Gonzaga Bulldogs fans should know well by know.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard was someone who gave the Zags all they could handle whenever he came across them during his two seasons with the San Francisco Dons, whether it was at the Chase Center, McCarthey Athletic Center or at the conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Thomas' shotmaking prowess and overall ability to put the ball in the basket made him more of a household name in college basketball this past season, as he led the West Coast Conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range. He scored 20 or more points in half of the games he played in 2024-25, which includes a 25-point outing against the Zags in Spokane and a 27-point outburst in their matchup in the WCC tournament semifinal.
Thomas also chipped in 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. He rightfully earned All-WCC first team honors for his role in orchestrating San Francisco's first 25-win campaign since 1981-82. Unfortunately for Chris Gerlufsen and company, it doesn't appear that Thomas will be around for a potential second consecutive 25-win season.
Upon entering the transfer portal on April 4, Thomas became one of the best guards available on the open market, albeit at a time when hosting on-campus visits is off limits. According to On3.com, Thomas is the No. 5-ranked combo guard in the portal. Likely sought after by numerous high-majors and mid-majors alike, Thomas would have to wait to go on a visit until the NCAA recruiting dead period passes April 10, if he doesn't decide to commit sooner.
Thomas should be a player whom Mark Few and the coaching staff seriously consider adding to their roster for 2025-26. With Ryan Nembhard, Khalif Battle and Nolan Hickman set to graduate this spring, along with Dusty Stromer's exit via the portal, the Bulldogs appear to be thin at the backcourt position heading into the offseason. Braeden Smith, a 6-foot-tall redshirt junior in 2025-26, is set to take the point guard reins moving forward, but the Zags would still want more size on the wing to contend with their high-major counterparts. Thomas, who previously played two seasons with the USC Trojans, could fit that bill.
Along with his frame, Thomas' ability to create scoring opportunities for himself makes him a fit to fill the role Battle once occupied in Gonzaga's offense. Defensively, the Zags were at their best last season when they forced live-ball turnovers that led to easy scoring on the other end. Thomas, who finished fifth in steal percentage in the WCC last season, would go a long way in shoring up Gonzaga's perimeter defense from either the "2" or "3" positions.
The Zags have their first visit with Izaiah Pasha, a 6-foot-4 guard from the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, set for sometime after the dead period passes. Thomas should be another player who gets brought on campus at some point.