Xaivian Lee dominates as Gonzaga escapes with a victory in season opener vs. Purdue

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got everything they could have wanted out of the season opener against Purdue, surviving a frantic comeback attempt by the Boilermakers to pick up a 78-72 victory.

It was Gonzaga's first ever win over Purdue, after the team lost the previous five matchups dating back to 1998.

Davis Fogle (22 points, five rebounds) and Xaivian Lee (18 points, three assists) were the catalysts for Gonzaga's season opening victory, although Izan Almansa and Braden Huff both finished in double figures as well.

Below are three key takeaways from Gonzaga's first win of the season:

Xaivian Lee is that dude

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee (5). | Photo by Myk Crawford

For the last three months of the offseason, everyone in Zag nation was concerned about the point guard position. After one regular season game, Xaivian Lee has put that consternation to rest.

The Florida transfer was tremendous for Gonzaga on Monday, espeically during a torrid stretch to begin the second half. Lee scored eight points in the first five minutes of the half, which included a transition three and a key play where he got a switch, drew Purdue's 7'4 center Daniel Jacobsen out to the perimeter and baited him into a foul - with Lee then sinking all three free throws.

The 6'4 guard finished with 18 points on 4-7 shooting, including 3-4 from three and 7-9 from the free throw line, along with three assists in 29 minutes.

Gonzaga got good minutes from Javon Bennett as well, including clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds, which shows the Zags have what could be the deepest point guard room in the country - provided everyone stays eligible.

Gonzaga found the outside shot

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Javon Bennett. | Photo by MYK CRAWFORD

Gonzaga fans will be forgiven for doubting this team's three point shooting, coming off last year's brutal season beyond the arc, as well as a 6-28 (21.4%) shooting performance against Arkansas in an exhibition loss in October.

But the Zags - at least temporarily - quieted the doubters on Monday evening, shooting a very solid 6-16 from the three point line. They didn't over-rely on the outside shot - nor did they need to - but when they got open looks they knocked them down, which is not something we saw from them last season.

Lee didn't look like the 29% shooter he was last season at Florida, while Diop (1-1), and Bennett (1-3) contributed as well. Gonzaga didn't overdo the outside shooting - particularly in the second half - but seeing the team efficiently knock down threes is a welcome sight for fans in Spokane.

Now if the Zags ever find a way to get Chauncey Wiggins - who shot 38.7% from three last year at Florida State - eligible, it could really make this team a tough one to defend on the perimeter.

Living and the free throw line

Gonzaga forward Izan Almansa (13) shoots a free throw during 2026 Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga didn't just struggle from three last year, but the free throw line as well. And, just like they did with the outside shooting, Gonzaga showed massive improvement from the stripe against Purdue.

It didn't look that way initially, with the Zags shooting just 1-4 from the free throw line in the first half. But the second half saw Gonzaga do an incredible job not only of getting to the line, but converting once they were there - finishing 26-34 (76.5%) on the night.

Lee and Fogle seemingly got to the line at will in the final 20 minutes - with Lee finishing 7-9, while Fogle was 9-10 and Almansa and Diop combined to shoot 5-5, phenomenal for two big men.

Next up for Gonzaga is the 2026-27 home opener, coming on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2:00 PM PT against New Mexico State. The game will be broadcast on KHQ.