Zags named WCC favorites with three players on preseason team

The Gonzaga Bulldogs racked up numerous preseason honors on Thursday, as they were named the overwhelming favorites to win the West Coast Conference (WCC) with considerable representation on the conference’s preseason team. Standouts Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton were selected to the WCC preseason team.

GU received nine of the possible 10 first-place votes. Saint Mary’s, slated to finish second in the conference, snagged the remaining first-place vote. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

The lofty expectations that come during the preseason have become normal for the Zags after being selected as the WCC favorite for the 21st time in the last 22 seasons. Many expect another run at a national title with the way the roster is built, and there’s a chance that sentiment is reflected in the national polls before the season begins. CBS Sports’ latest poll has the Zags, who return six of their eight top scorers from a season ago, at the top of their rankings.

Following their success from last season, Timme, Bolton and Strawther headline the WCC preseason team. Bolton led the WCC in 3-point efficiency, knocking down 46% of his attempts from deep, and is a probable starter once again as a senior. He’s quietly been one of the more consistent players since dawning a Zags uniform, and with another year in Mark Few’s system, he’ll be expected to show up night in and night out once again.

For Strawther, who broke out as a legitimate starter last season, he’s poised for another big year with more opportunity. It was evident this time a year ago that his confidence and skillset were going to be pivotal in GU’s success on offense, as he got off to a hot start during nonconference action. He struggled to find a rhythm against Georgia State and Memphis in the tournament, but if he can be consistent and efficient for GU, he might find his name on the All-WCC first team list at season’s end.

And what’s there to say about Timme at this point — a two-time All-American, reigning conference player of the year and a candidate to hoist the Naismith Trophy to wrap up his collegiate career. He’s the Zags’ engine without a five-star recruit at his side this time around, but there’s plenty of surrounding weapons that can take the load off and apply pressure to opposing defenses.

The Zags kick off the preseason with Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday at 4 p.m.