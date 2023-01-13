Gonzaga-BYU photos: Zags stays perfect in WCC with last-second win over Cougars

The Gonzaga Bulldogs did it again.

Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds to lift No. 9 Gonzaga to a thrilling 75-74 road victory over BYU (13-7, 3-2 WCC) on Thursday night.

Strawther's shot capped a remarkable rally by the Zags, who trailed by 10 points with less than five minutes to play. It was the 10th consecutive victory for Gonzaga (15-3, 4-0 WCC).

