Gonzaga-Portland photos: Zags put on a show in front of top recruit Zoom Diallo

Check out our photos from Gonzaga's 40-point win over Portland

SPOKANE - With one of the nation's top class of 2024 basketball recruits in attendance, the Gonzaga Bulldogs showed off their offensive firepower on Saturday night.

Six Zags scored in double figures, led by 27 points from Malachi Smith, as the No. 8 team in the nation rolled to a 115-75 West Coast Conference victory over the Portland Pilots. 

Gonzaga nailed 17 3-pointers - with Smith going 7-for-10 - while Curtis High School junior Zoom Diallo watched from courtside

Check out Gonzaga Nation's photos from the game:

(All photos by Erik Smith) 

